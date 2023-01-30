PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members will consider a request to build new bathrooms or pay for temporary ones at Bailey Brothers Park on Wednesday.

In May, the City Council approved a one-year temporary use permit for Bailey Brothers Park in east Punta Gorda. The request was for a flea market/marketplace with food trucks and vendor tents, as well as a general meeting venue.


