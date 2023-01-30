PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members will consider a request to build new bathrooms or pay for temporary ones at Bailey Brothers Park on Wednesday.
In May, the City Council approved a one-year temporary use permit for Bailey Brothers Park in east Punta Gorda. The request was for a flea market/marketplace with food trucks and vendor tents, as well as a general meeting venue.
James Abraham applied for the park permit through the Happy Hour Market, which he manages. According to the permit, the rental rate for Bailey Brothers Park at 361 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. is $75 per week, with the Happy Hour Market responsible for garbage removal and portable bathrooms.
Since it's on city property, the Happy Hour Market is asking the city to build a permanent public restroom at the park so there's one on Punta Gorda's east side.
"It is for the good of the community," Abraham said.
Organizers say not having a restroom limits park usage.
"We support creating a park that residents will want to use," according to Abraham, who in the community newsletter invited residents to the 9 a.m. meeting Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, to champion the issue.
Abraham said Happy Hour leases two portable restrooms, as required by city ordinance.
"So it certainly would benefit us if the city assumed that burden," Abraham said. "Such a policy could be the difference between our success and failure. But beyond our immediate needs, think what an upgrade to Bailey Brothers park would mean. It could raise the park’s status from a little-used facility to a centerpiece of a redeveloping neighborhood."
Abraham said the Happy Hour Market is transforming a "once-abandoned urban garden across from the park into a place of beauty and produce...A public restroom would enhance the resurgence of the community," he said.
In other business:
• The council will receive an update on projects from the Community Redevelopment Agency, including improvements to the Harborwalk West Master Plan, which is budgeted at $2.6 million through sales tax revenue. The remaining budget for phase II is $1.2 million.
• There will be a project meeting for architect and sub-consultant to plan for stormwater management permit modification for the AC Freeman House rehabilitation. The project is estimated at $200,000.
• The council will be updated on the construction of City Hall in Punta Gorda.
• The council will recognize chef Keith Meyer, of F.M. Don’s in Punta Gorda in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In October, Meyer partnered with Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County, which lost its roof, to ensure homebound residents would still get a daily meal.
