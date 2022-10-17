Greg Murray

Punta Gorda Manager Greg Murray speaks during this year’s National Day of Prayer ceremony outside of the Punta Gorda City Hall Annex building.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — Due to extensive roof and other damage at the City Hall Annex, the Punta Gorda city manager’s office relocated to the Community Room at Laishley Marina.

The temporary office is just one of many Hurricane Ian updates the Punta Gorda City Council will receive at the 9 a.m. meeting Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments