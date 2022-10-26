Andrew Sheets, wearing a lightly redacted shirt reflecting the ordinance against “indecent speech,” waits for a Code Enforcement Board meeting to begin in March. Sheets and another plaintiff are suing the city over the speech ordinance.
PUNTA GORDA — If Punta Gorda City officials want to settle a federal lawsuit filed by Andrew Sheets, language in the city's sign ordinance must be eliminated.
This week, Sheets' attorney Gary Edinger sent Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin a settlement request with a couple of demands. Edinger received a response from David C. Miller, a Miami labor attorney, representing the city in the federal freedom of speech lawsuit filed by Sheets.
Miller wrote he spoke to Levin and they could move forward toward a settlement.
About six months ago, Sheets, 57, who runs "CopWatch," pointed a laser signage that spelled the words F-Biden, F-Trump, F-police on the outside wall of the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in downtown Punta Gorda.
Sheets lit up the building for about 45 minutes. He said pedestrians walking the bridge, people at nearby bars, and motorists saw the LED sign. Some asked Sheets what he was doing and why? Others honked. He told them he was protesting free speech in Punta Gorda after a sign ordinance banned "indecent" or "offensive" words.
Sheets was trespassed from the parking lot. He later returned and set up the laser sign from the public sidewalk. He was asked to leave.
At a city code hearing, Sheets was fined. He refused to pay the $25 a day fine because he planned on appealing the alleged violations. A lien was later put on Sheets' home.
In the email to Levin, Edinger wrote, the settlement terms include repealing the "indecency" provision in the city's sign code ordinance; vacate all code enforcement orders and liens against Sheets and pay his "reasonable" attorney's fees and costs."
"This case made national news," Sheets said. "An article was written by Rutherford Institute about turning free speech into sedition.
"I'm not the one who acted inappropriately," he said. "They put a lien against my home. Taxpayers are paying hundreds of dollars to outside attorneys (for the city's code board) after the city violated my rights."
Sheets was also arrested for disturbing the peace. Then he was arrested on a violation of probation charge relating to the sign ordinance code. He also filed a civil suit regarding the sign code ordinance, which the Punta Gorda Council recently agreed not to appeal.
"Instead of just fining me or putting another lien against my house, they arrested me," he said. "So when are they going to drop the criminal charges against me? Either way, I'm going to sue again because I spent 30 days in jail and they were the ones who violated my rights."
