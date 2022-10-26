Blank the Police Shirt

Andrew Sheets, wearing a lightly redacted shirt reflecting the ordinance against “indecent speech,” waits for a Code Enforcement Board meeting to begin in March. Sheets and another plaintiff are suing the city over the speech ordinance.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

PUNTA GORDA — If Punta Gorda City officials want to settle a federal lawsuit filed by Andrew Sheets, language in the city's sign ordinance must be eliminated.

This week, Sheets' attorney Gary Edinger sent Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin a settlement request with a couple of demands. Edinger received a response from David C. Miller, a Miami labor attorney, representing the city in the federal freedom of speech lawsuit filed by Sheets.


