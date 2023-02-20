PUNTA GORDA — New manufactured homes will be on display for a year in the former Punta Gorda Walmart parking lot.
The Punta Gorda City Council voted 4-1 — with Mayor Lynne Matthews opposing — to allow Regional Homes to use the parking lot at 3815 Tamiami Trail for a year as an outdoor “showroom.” An off-site sales office at nearby 3941 Tamiami Trail was approved as well.
Regional Homes proposed using the sites for up to two years. However, council members said two years was too long for a “temporary use” of the display only units.
City Council member Mark Kuharski asked Regional Homes sales manager Ron Jessup if they have plans for buying a location before the temporary use permit runs out.
Jessup said they are looking for a permanent location.
However, it costs about $80,000 to do due diligence — stormwater mitigation, tree survey and other aspects — on each proposed site. Jessup said while he understands the council believes two years is too long, it takes time to identify a location and go through the due diligence process.
Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a program for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian to live in recreational vehicles or manufactured homes on their property while their home is being repaired.
Regional Homes, which has facilities in Alabama and 45 retail home centers from Texas to the Carolinas, was awarded the state contract. The company delivers units to a holding site on Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
While looking for a staging area for those units, Jessup discovered thousands of manufactured homes were destroyed in the region.
“We realized just how many (manufactured homes) were wiped out that were built in the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and not built to the current code,” Jessup said. “We realized this area is grossly underserved. There’s not a major player for manufactured homes within 200 miles. People have to travel a long way to purchase a manufactured home.”
Jessup said Regional Homes is the largest independently owned manufactured housing facility in the U.S., with homes priced from $75,000 to $250,000.
“Finding a home for under $300,000 in this region is very tough,” he said. “We saw this as an opportunity to help people who have lost their homes.”
In Punta Gorda, potential clients will be escorted to the display site by a Regional Homes salesperson to view 25 different display models. Each model home will have a finished appearance with skirting, steps and ADA access ramps.
Council member Melissa Lockhart said property owners in the nearby Burnt Store area were concerned about flying debris from a manufactured home during a hurricane.
“A lot of people in my group wanted to know if they (the manufactured homes) would be moved if a storm is coming so they don’t become flying objects,” she asked.
Council members voted to require Regional Homes to remove the units 24 hours in advance of a storm.
Kuharski said he liked that the city would get sales tax revenue from the Regional Homes sales.
“Regardless of where it comes from, we get some money,” Kuharski said.
The council voted to allow Regional Homes a one-year use of the property. They can come back a second year if they have an arrangement to purchase a new location.
Matthews said she wasn’t a fan of that location because it’s not a “good fit” for the neighborhood.
“I just don’t think this is the image that the city of Punta Gorda is trying to accomplish,” she said. “It’s gotta be compatible with adjacent uses.”
Lockhart said she didn’t have a problem, as there are car lots along the nearby roadway.
After the meeting, Jessup told TheDaily Sun that Regional Homes wants to be a good neighbor.
“We should be set up by March 15 and hope the council stops by to see the displays,” Jessup said. “I think they will be pretty impressed. Manufactured homes are a lot different today than what people have been in or seen.”
