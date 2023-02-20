The Addison

Regional Homes will feature 25 models for the site in Punta Gorda. The Addison is one of them.

PUNTA GORDA — New manufactured homes will be on display for a year in the former Punta Gorda Walmart parking lot.

The Punta Gorda City Council voted 4-1 — with Mayor Lynne Matthews opposing — to allow Regional Homes to use the parking lot at 3815 Tamiami Trail for a year as an outdoor “showroom.” An off-site sales office at nearby 3941 Tamiami Trail was approved as well.


