Mindi Abair along with superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak will be our line-up for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival, which is now just a few short days away.
A line-up of jazz talent like this is hard to beat. Over 60% of all attendees are coming from outside of the State of Florida to attend and we continue to welcome them with open arms.
This year, the event takes place on Feb. 22nd (12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.) in Laishley Park. To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of www.puntagordachamber.com or simply call us on 941 639 3720.
While you are checking out the Wine & Jazz Festival on-line , why not take advantage of the opportunity to pre-purchase for Mindi Abair’s 3rd Annual Wine and Music Festival, taking place in November 2020. Tickets for Wine & Jazz 2021 will also go on sale on Saturday. As always, we try and accommodate park-goers and Harborwalk users as much as possible.
During set-up, the park and walk will remain open to the public on Friday, but no entrance to either will be allowed from 6 p.m. Friday night until 6 p.m. Saturday night. Diversion signs for Harborwalk will be posted, taking you from the Justice Center over to the west side of Laishley Marina, where you can rejoin the walk.
Dog walkers and fitness folks are advised to make alternative plans for that one day. Access to the fishing pier will remain open by taking the walkway behind Laishley Crab House.
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer in our city, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the PG Chamber has two programs to showcase what’s here and on offer. Every Friday through May 8 2020, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m., for the boat/trolley combo and 4:30 p.m., for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company.
Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 1.5 hours and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one-hour tour of the main attractions of our city. Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take.
Call us at 941-639-3720 to make your reservations. Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together. Also, every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., until April 7th, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment. The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W Marion Avenue Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
Networking this coming week: Tonight, Feb. 18, we visit the Peace River Botanical Gardens for our February Business After Hours, starting at 5:30 p.m. Sadly, the founder and visionary for the gardens, Roger Tetrault, suddenly passed away recently and his funeral services were held yesterday at the Gardens.
Our deepest condolences go out to Linda and his entire family during this very sad time. His dream will live on with the gardens.
Tomorrow Feb. 19, we gather at Charlotte Sports Park for our annual multi-chamber Breakfast with the Rays, starting at 8 a.m.
Thursday Feb. 20, from 5-8 p.m., we host the monthly downtown Punta Gorda Wine Walk. Wristbands to participate in the wine sampling are available in advance or in front of the PG Chamber office, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda for a donation of $10.
This month we have 13 stops as well as live music at several locations and our non-profit alley (in front of the Chamber Office) for you to meet and talk to leaders of our much loved and needed non-profit community.
Next week, we sharpen our scissors for two more Ribbon Cuttings. Monday at 5:30 p.m., we visit WellBeing Acupuncture’s offices at 1401 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda at the rear of Regions Bank.
Then on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. we welcome Illusions Salon and Spa to their new location at 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. RSVPs to 941-639-3720 are always appreciated for catering purposes.
March 4 is the Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival at the Event Center Punta Gorda. This is always a sellout event and while we still have tickets, swing by 252 W. Marion Ave., and grab your seat for one of the season’s top festivals.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com" target="_blank">www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
