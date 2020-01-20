The area is once again filling up with seasonal guests. Welcome back! We missed you.
Make a trip to the Punta Gorda Chamber Office and catch up on all the goings-on that have occurred since your last visit – and believe me, there has been a lot of additions and changes.
It is also that crucial season to pay particular attention to the roads, with a large number of visitors unaccustomed to our road system and in particular our one-way streets. Be extra vigilant. Take a little extra time to plan your trips from A to B. These are the months we share our corner of paradise with new people and we look forward to you all becoming long term friends.
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer in our city, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the PG Chamber has two programs starting this month to showcase what’s here and on offer.
Starting back every Friday from Jan. 24, through May 8, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m., for the boat/trolley combo and 4:30 p.m. for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company.
Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 1.5 hours and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one-hour tour of the main attractions of our city.
Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations.
Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together. Also, every Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., until April 7th, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment. The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W Marion Avenue Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
Networking this coming week: On Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m., everyone is invited to the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Punta Gorda Historical Society for the new gift shop inside the Trabue Land Office, located in the History Park on Shreve Street Punta Gorda. The shop is called Hibiscus - an Artisan Shop full of local artisanal items. The on Friday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m., we welcome Jones Family Insurance to the neighborhood, with their Ribbon Cutting at their offices, located at 312 Mary Street, Punta Gorda.
All are welcome to attend, but we appreciate an RSVP to 941 639 3720 for catering purposes. Next week, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, our Mayor, Nancy Prafke, will be delivering her annual State of the City address, starting at noon at the PGICA offices on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. Lunch is included and our members are encouraged to make their reservations early ($15) by calling 941 639 3720 as space is always in high demand.
Please mark January 30th 2020 for the grand finale of the 2020 Plein Air Arts Festival in Punta Gorda, hosted by the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society. At 6 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center there will be a mural rendering auction and reception, where you can bid “literally” on pieces of Punta Gorda history. Tickets are $20 and available at www.visualartcenter.org
Tonight, Jan. 21, our first Business After Hours of 2020 will be hosted at the new location of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty in Fishermen’s Village, starting at 5:30 p.m.
They are now located at the entrance to the Village on the left hand side. If you plan at attend (and these events are always incredibly well attended), please RSVP to 941-639-3720 for catering purposes. There is no charge to attend, but we do ask you to bring along a gift to take part in the fun raffle, that helps promote your business.
Mindi Abair along with superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak will be our line-up for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival. A line-up of jazz talent like this is hard to beat.
There’ll be energy, passion and love that afternoon – February 22nd 1-6pm in Laishley Park. To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of www.puntagordachamber.com or simply call us on 941-639-3720. Get your tickets now before they sell out.
VIP and Premium are well on their way to being gone by the time the tickets are released at the beginning of December. What an ideal Holiday gift for a jazz and/or wine lover! While you are checking out the Wine & Jazz Festival, why not take advantage of the opportunity to pre-purchase for Mindi Abair’s 3rd Annual Wine and Music Festival, taking place in November 2020. Tickets are on sale now in the online shopping cart. Remember, all regular tickets purchased before 1-31-2020 are reduced to $65 per ticket. On 1-2-2020, the tickets return to their usual price of $75.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
