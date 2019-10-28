At 5.30 p.m. today, we shall be swinging over to the offices of Dr. Guarino, located at 4245 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, to conduct their ribbon-cutting festivities for their new location and to welcome Dr. Matthew Tufts as a new associate to their practice. RSVPs are always much appreciated for these events to allow for appropriate catering.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, we are all invited to join us a milestone celebration as Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County celebrates 50 years of service to this community. Their office is located at 3082 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. A ribbon-cutting will mark the occasion at 5:30 p.m.
Then, at noon Monday, Nov. 4, we will visit the Visual Arts Center on Maud Street, Punta Gorda (opposite the entrance to Fishermen’s Village) to kick off their Fun Arts Festival. The VAC is a very cool place to visit, with not only incredible art made by local artists in numerous different genres, but also a great gift shop for novel items, ideal for holiday gifts. The public is welcome to attend all of these great events.
Halloween is almost upon us. As always, the center of trick-or-treating in the city will be in our Historic District. Marion Avenue will be closed from U.S. 41 south to MacGregor from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., so please be aware of the detours and watch out for spirits of all ages that night. Punta Gorda’s Haunting on the Harbor is back on City marketplace. For entry times and full details, please visit www.puntagordahaunting.com.
Looking forward, mark this coming Saturday, Nov. 2, in your calendars for the Fall Downtown Bash, presented by the Downtown Merchants and the PG Chamber. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in front of the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor, the BoogieMen will be your free entertainment. Gather your friends, bring a a lawn chair and party PG style in the street. No coolers or outside alcohol please. Food and beverages will be on site for purchase.
We return to Taylor on Dec. 7, in front of the Courthouse, to present a special holiday party or kids of all ages. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., our DJ will spin music for the kids, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus paying us a visit. Weather forecasters have guaranteed snow at that time too! The party, free admission, will then continue from 5 p.m. to 9pm with Island Flava DJ, Michael White spinning holiday hits for us all to dance in the street to. Beverages and food will be on site available for purchase. I guess it’s never too early to discuss holiday parties. The lighting of the Village will be Nov. 17. The lighting of the city tree is scheduled for Dec. 6 and the Christmas Parade will roll down Taylor on Dec. 14. Mark your calendars!
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon. The Mindi Abair Festival in November and the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival in February 2020 should not be missed. VIP tickets and dinner tickets are now sold out for Mindi’s November event. The line-up for Saturday, Nov. 16, will start with Shawn Brown (1:15 p.m.), Larkin Poe (2:45 p.m.) and Mindi and the Boneshakers (4:15 p.m.) – all times are approximate. It is always our pleasure to present such a varied and hot line-up for our Blues Rock fans. The event center will open at noon for VIP guests to meet the artists between noon and 1 p.m. Gates for general admission will open at approximately 12:30 p.m. with the first act starting at shortly after 1 p.m. Great wines will be available, presented by Mindi’s husband Eric Guerra in his Wine Grotto. Full bar locations are also on hand, with added food concessions offering a variety of hot and cold items. Get your tickets now, as space is becoming limited in nearly all of the ticket areas. General admission ticket holders may bring a lawn chair with them. All attendees will have to go through security screening, so no liquids please.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again. There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.