The City of Punta Gorda received an award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for Distinguished Budget Presentation. This is the 13th year that Finance Department of the City has received the award.
It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as; a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award. There are over 1,600 participants in the Budgets Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on the GFOA’s website.
Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide excellent example for other governments throughout North America.
Dover Kohl & Partners provided the City with the draft plan for the Gilchrist Park Activity Center. Based on the financial analysis prepared by the consultants, Dover Kohl opines that the project has a financial feasibility gap for initial capital investment and on-going operational expenses.
Increased operating costs would cause a newly constructed facility to lose money on an annual basis without consideration of the capital costs. Future operations would not generate enough funds to support the costs of building a new facility. As an alternate, the report offers an option that renovates both the Boat Club and Bayfront Center buildings and keeps such costs within FEMA guidelines.
The entire feasibility report can be viewed at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/city-manager/gilchrist-park-activity-center.
On September 4, City Council held public hearings on the proposed annual budget, general fund millage rate, Community Redevelopment Area budget, and special assessments for lot mowing and canal maintenance (Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles).
The tentative millage rate was approved at 3.4337 mills, which is 0.3816 mills over the rolled back rate of 3.0521.
The rolled back rate brings in the same property tax revenues as the previous year sans new construction.
The following assessments for FY 2020 were approved – lot mowing ($170 per year); PGI canal maintenance ($650 per single family lot); and BSI canal maintenance ($555 per single family lot). The budget message and all funds summary can be viewed at http://www.ci.punta- gorda.fl.us/government/budget-686. The final budget hearing will take place on September 18 at 5:01 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
