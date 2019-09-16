The Farr Law Firm will sponsor the Third Wednesday Coffee on Wednesday, and we’ll do some Speed Networking at the 7:15-8:30 a.m. event at the event center.
Bring plenty of business cards to hand out and bring a colleague to meet some new clients and/or referral sources. On Thursday, Leadership Charlotte alumni are invited to attend the introduction of the Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the Event Center.
Our Summer Success program continues on Sept. 23 when Tim Fitzgerald discusses “Becoming a Networking Champion, Adapt Your Style to Win” from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors.
Advanced registration is required. Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford will host the Sept. 26 Business Card Exchange. And, on Oct. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. we will be partnering with Google and the CDBIA for a “Reach Customers Online with Google” presentation.
This is just $10 and will include lunch and drinks. Please sign up online or by calling the office at 627-2222.
Congratulations to those who were nominated for our annual Business of the Year Awards. In the small business category: Forcefield Hurricane Protection Systems; Grand Care Plus; Premier Photographic Events; Punta Gorda Rent All, Inc.; Studio Seven Center for Creative Studies and Tiki Tom Entertainment.
Medium businesses are: Florida Dance Workshop and Suncoast One Title & Closings Inc. In the large business category, Air Trek, Inc.; Chelsea Place Senior Care; Chick-fil-A Port Charlotte; Fawcett Memorial Hospital; Florida SouthWestern State College; Integrity Employee Leasing; Nix & Associates Real Estate, LLC; and Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage. And, in the non-profit category, Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County Inc; Charlotte Community Foundation; Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court; Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management; Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop; Small Business Development Center United Way of Charlotte County and The Ya Yah Girls Inc., dba Back Pack Kids.
Past recipients of the awards are busy reviewing applications.
Please join us on Oct. 4 for our 94th annual meeting luncheon at noon, as we recognize all these nominees (applause, applause) and present plaques to a few.
