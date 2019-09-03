We present the semifinals and final round of our Chamber Feud Challenge starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the PG Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The four semifinalists are Friendly Floors, Florida South Western State College, Chapman Insurance Agency and Re/Max Anchor Realty. Come on out and see which two make the final, and which team will lift the championship trophy! Admission is a ridiculous $2 with beverages and popcorn available for donation at the event. You simply can’t buy entertainment at this price!
As this week starts out, our new fiscal year has already started. Deb Trenholm has taken over the reins as Chair of the Punta Gorda Chamber. She comes to the table with a lot of chamber experience from Ohio and her vibrant energy will lead us to even loftier goals this year, we are sure. Her official installation will take place on Sept. 21 at our annual Awards’ Dinner where we also say a huge thank you to Melanie Markel for her great year serving the chamber this past 12 months. We’ll also be honoring our Partners in Action as well as announcing the winners of this year’s prestigious Donna Heidenreich Business of the Year Awards. Tickets can be found in the Chamber Store of www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720.
Also just added is our PG Chamber Halloween Party, Oct. 25, at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party lasts from 7 – 11 p.m. with live music, heavy appetizers and happy hour all night! Attendees get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m.
BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited so call us now to get your groups together. $60 for a great and thrilling night out!
Networking in the coming few days includes a Ribbon Cutting at Fawcett Memorial Hospital as they open their brand new Orthopedic and Spinal Unit. We meet at the hospital tomorrow evening for a 5.30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting ceremony. All are most welcome to attend. Charlotte County Commissioners will also be conducting a Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday September 5th for the newly finished Punta Gorda Library on Shreve Street, for all who wish to attend.
Next week, on September 11th at 7.15 a.m., we gather (very intentionally) at the Military Heritage Museum’s new location at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda for our September Business Over Breakfast, hosted by Chapman Insurance Agency. Both candidates for the open city council seat, Shaune Freeland and John Miller, will be attending, giving us the opportunity to meet them, hear their platforms and have them answer questions our membership wishes to raise. Attendance is free: however we do need at RSVP to 941-639-3720 by 4 p.m. next Tuesday.
Our garage sales are also coming back. From 8 a.m.-noon starting Oct. 12, we’ll be moving to a new location on U.S. 41 – in the home of Comfort Storage (old Walmart location). These sales will run through May on the second Saturday of each month. Cost of registration is still only $15 per vehicle, for which we do the advertising and you receive two parking spaces – one for your vehicle, the other for your goods etc. To reserve, which must be done in advance, please call 941-639-3720 or email reception@puntagorda-chamber.com for a registration form.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon. The Mindi Abair Festival in November and the 15th annual Wine & Jazz Festival in February should not be missed. Get your tickets now as space is becoming limited in certain ticket areas.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.