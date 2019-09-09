I would like to start this week’s news column with a huge Thank You to Julie Mathis of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Since arriving here in 2006, I have had the privilege of working with Julie on many projects and committees. Our businesses owe a huge debt of gratitude for her tenacity and resilience in working for the business community. Twenty-six years of service will not go unnoticed as she looks forward to retirement in a couple of months.
Julie and I formed the NOVA organization together, bringing our chambers, realtors and building industry together to discuss and work on issues of commonality. We’ve held numerous joint ribbon cuttings and events together, judged talent shows, been in parades together – all good times, Julie – we wish you happiness, health and prosperity as you move on to more relaxing times.
I’m sure you’ll miss the early mornings, the late evenings, the politics and the dramas, but know you have left a lasting legacy to all who knew you here in Charlotte County. You wrote the book on managing a chamber. You understood what was important and what was noise. We raise a glass to you! Happy retirement!
Our Chamber Feud Challenge wrapped up last Thursday with Chapman Insurance Agency being victorious, beating out Friendly Floors in the final. Our congratulations to them and all the teams who jumped at the challenge. We can’t wait to return to the stage next year to see who will lift the trophy in 2020. To all our volunteers, THANK YOU.
Mark Oct. 25 for our PG Chamber Halloween Party, to be held at Angela’s Café Italiano, in their haunted garden. The party will last from 7 p.m.–11 p.m. with live music, heavy appetizers and Happy Hour all night! Attendees get free entrance into the costume contest, being judged at 9 p.m. BOGO house wines, wells and domestic beers all night. Space is limited, so call us now to get your groups together. $60 for a great and thrilling night out!
Tomorrow morning, as we remember the events of Sept. 11, we gather (very intentionally) at the Military Heritage Museum’s new location at 900 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda at 7:15 a.m. for our September Business Over Breakfast, hosted by Chapman Insurance Agency.
Both candidates for the open city council seat, Shaune Freeland and John Miller, will be attending, giving us the opportunity to meet them, hear their platforms and have them answer questions that our membership wishes to raise. Attendance is free: however, we do need an RSVP to 941-639-3720 by 4 p.m. today.
On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., join us for the ribbon cutting ceremonies at Camelot 2, located at 2705 Tamiami Trail Punta Gorda (Towles Plaza). It’s always great to welcome a new business to the fold.
This coming weekend, the streets of downtown will once again be filled with visitors as we present our fall Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Artisans from across the country will descend on Punta Gorda offering a wide variety of items for sale. As always, we thank the Orange House Wine Bar for their cooperation. They’ll be open during the day, offering breakfast and lunch items, so please drop by and support them, along with all of our other local businesses that appreciate the crowds at this time of year.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at: jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
