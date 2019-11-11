Another productive City Council meeting was held on Nov. 5. City Council thanked Mr. Gary Wein for his years of service to City of Punta Gorda as the Council member for District Three and provided him with an appreciation plaque. Mr. John Miller will join the Council as the newly elected representative for the district at the Nov. 20 meeting. Proclamations celebrating Farm City Week, GIS Day, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Lighting of the Village-Festival of Lights and National Recycling Day were also given at the meeting.
The first reading of GA-08-19 was approved. The proposed ordinance intends to allow golf carts to cross over the culvert commonly referred to as the tidal creek bridge. Upon crossing the bridge to West Retta Esplanade, golf carts must immediately exit the public sidewalk. The carts may be operated on West Retta until the intersection of Shreve Street. The primary reason for the ordinance amendment is to allow the golf carts to shuttle the public between the former Impac University site and Fishermen's Village. Redevelopment of the former university property is either underway or proposed for such uses as the Military Heritage Museum, condominium units and a hotel and offices. The second reading of the ordinance is at the Nov. 20 Council meeting.
City Council accepted the Plan Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan at its Nov. 6 meeting and gave direction for staff to develop a contract amendment with Dover Kohl to produce comprehensive plan changes and revised land development regulations based on a form based code in the following areas as identified in the Master Plan: Downtown, Downtown Flex, Flex Commercial Corridor, Neighborhood Center (downtown area only), Traditional Neighborhood and Jones Loop Road. Once the scope of work is drafted, staff will schedule its consideration by Council at a future meeting (either Nov. 20 or Dec. 4).
A discussion of structural boat covers also took place at the Council meeting. Structural boat covers are not permitted under the current City Code. Boat covers have been requested by property owners in the past and pictures of those covers were provided to Council for review. If City Council desires to allow structural boat covers, it is recommended that criteria be established to distinguish between boat covers and boat lifts covers/canopies which are prohibited. Any amendment to the current regulations can be incorporated into the Chapter 6 rewrite. City Council directed staff to meet with the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, and the Burnt Store Isles Homeowners Association to gather further input regarding the issue.
As always the public is welcome and encouraged to attend the City Council meetings on the first and third Wednesday’s of the month at 9 a.m. in the Historic City Hall located at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. The meetings are also live streamed on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Qo-k4PpXWo4IJQah6_Kqw.
