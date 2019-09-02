Wednesday we’re holding our first Breakfast Over Easy at 7:30 a.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse.
This is simply an informal gathering for those who like a good buffet breakfast ($6. pay at the door) and networking. Please call 627-2222 so we can give the restaurant a headcount.
Applications for our Junior Leadership Charlotte program are in the Guidance office at each of the high schools, on our website in the newsroom and in both offices. In its 26th year, JLC is great program that will enhance knowledge about local opportunities for 28 high school juniors. Applications are due back on Sept. 9.
Calling new members and those who want a “benefits of membership” refresher, we’re having a new member orientation at 5 p.m. on Sept.10 in the Port Charlotte office. Please join us and meet other new members and learn everything you need to know to get the most out of your Chamber membership. Please call 627-2222 to RSVP.
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home will host the Sept. 11 Networking at Noon. Please make a reservation in the Chamber store or call the office. The Farr Law Firm will sponsor the Sept. 18 Third Wednesday Coffee and we’ll do some Speed Networking at the 7:15 to 8:30 event.
On Sept. 19 Leadership Charlotte alumni are invited to attend the introduction of the Leadership Charlotte class of 2020 at 5:30 at the Event Center. Our Summer Success program continues on Sept. 23 when Tim Fitzgerald discusses “Becoming a Networking Champion, Adapt Your Style to Win, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors. Advances registration is required.
Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford will host the Sept. 26 Business Card Exchange. On Oct. 4 we’ll celebrate our 94th Annual Meeting Luncheon at the Event Center. And, on October 7th from 12 to 1 pm we will be partnering with Google and the CDBIA for a “Reach Customers Online with Google” presentation. This is just $10 and will include lunch and drinks. Please sign up online or by calling the office.
We have a few ribbon cuttings scheduled this week, but as I write this, they may be postponed due to the weather. Please read Business Online (that will go out tomorrow morning) for updates. Stay dry!
Julie Mathis is Executive Director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org
