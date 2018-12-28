The Renaissance Academy of FGCU offers lifelong learning classes to enrich life experiences at any age. The following sessions will be held at Herald Court Centre in downtown Punta Gorda.
Maximum Benefits-Low Impact
Noon – 1 p.m.
Ongoing every Monday and Wednesday
Fee: $7 per class or $45 for an 8-class pass
Instructor: Sharon Fultz
Tai Chi is recommended by The Mayo Clinic, Centers for Disease Control, Harvard Medical School, and many health care professionals, as an exercise system that is easy and fun to learn while needing no special equipment. Low impact and meditative in its execution the benefits of a consistent Tai Chi practice are many. Discover a decrease in levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Find an improvement in aerobic capacity, energy, stamina, and balance. Balance being the core to reducing risks of falling. Join us. Feel better and rediscover that sense of well-being. Class size limited. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. No previous experience necessary.
Open Studio
9 a.m. – Noon
Ongoing every Thursday, beginning Jan. 3
Fee: $45 per six-week session
Instructor: Dr. Deanna Housfeld
Enjoy a six-week art course with fellow artists. These sessions will be of great benefit to all students regardless of their level of experience. Whether you are a beginner, intermediate or an advanced artist, this course is especially good for those who wish to develop creativity and improve their painting skills in the medium and style of their choice.
YouTube: It’s Not Just for Kids
Choose one from: Noon – 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 or 3 – 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18
Fee: $25
Instructor: James Nelson
There is more on the free YouTube App than just streaming cute dog and cat videos. Learn how major networks post recent news interview clips, entire shows, specials, etc. One can also view interesting documentaries, older TV shows, travel, tutorials, and even stream movie rentals. Learn how to search YouTube for your desired topics or content and then save it for watching later. The Streaming Internet Course is suggested as a prequel or follow-up.
Introduction to Amateur Radio
Choose one from: 3 – 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 or Noon – 2 p.m. Monday, March 25
Fee: $25
Instructor: James Nelson
A lifeline in a storm and an enjoyable hobby. Understand “ham radio”, a hobby enjoyed by non-technical as well as technical people. Communicate and socialize with other amateur radio operators around the world. Learning Morse code is no longer required! Because Wi-Fi, cellular internet, and phones often do not work during and after disasters such as hurricane and major electrical power outages, hams can usually communicate when others cannot. Many amateurs volunteer to provide communications for local community events. Some choose to assist local emergency authorities during natural disasters. Instructor: Mr. James Nelson
Finding Your Voice – A Writer’s Salon
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30; Feb. 6, 13
Fee: $60
Instructor: Naomi Pringle
Writers, are you ready for feedback on a project you are developing? The Writers' Salon is a welcoming environment where writers read, discuss and gently critique each other's work. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned author, bring 1-5 pages of your work to our weekly table reading. We will listen for a writer's voice, style, and crafting skills among other elements of storytelling. The course will include relevant handouts.
Islam 101
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14
Fee: Non-members - $47 includes catered lunch; Members - $12 lunch fee only
Instructor: Dr. Steven Derfler
Islam is the 3rd of the great western religious traditions. Traditionally descending from the relationship between Abraham and Hagar, it shraes many of the tenets of its two siblings; yet evolves into its own in the 7th Century CE through its unique understanding of the human condition. This split has led to miscommunication and misunderstanding that still exists today; oftentimes exhibiting itself through violent discord. Come away with a better understanding of the nature of Islamic faith and its relationship with its "siblings" of Judaism and Christianity.
Your Thoughts on God
10 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Fee: $18
Instructor: Robert Moran
The objective in this class is simply: to hear one another. Let’s practice getting more comfortable with our own vulnerability and tolerance of differing view-points. During this discussion, we will contribute thoughts on the concept of God. Key guidelines for participation: listen to the comments or questions of others, respect others’ views, keep an open mind and remember that one person speaks at a time.
Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease
10 a.m. – Noon
Choose one: Wednesday, Jan. 16 or Thursday, April 25
Fee: $20
Instructor: Annette Franks
In this class we will explore the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and the evidence–based research around lifestyle interventions that can help prevent and reverse symptoms of cognitive decline. Alzheimer’s disease is a threat to health and independent living. This class explores healthy living tips from the latest research for our brains and bodies.
Musical Highlights: 3 Exciting Concerts
4 – 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18, Feb. 22, March 15
Fee: $60 for the three-concert series, or $20 per concert
The Musical Highlights Concert Series features an ensemble comprised of three musicians based in Southwest Florida. Each month’s performance highlights the talents of violinist Rachel Cox, pianist Judy Kaff, and cellist Ann Alton. Enjoy a delightfully different theme each month. An intermission is included during each performance.
Jan. 18: A Scandal in Paris examines the tumultuous relationship between celebrated pianist and composer Frederic Chopin and France’s most famous—and notorious—woman writer George Sand in one of history’s great love stories. Chopin and Sand cultivated friendships among the influential figures of the nineteenth century, uniting the world of art, politics, and money in unprecedented ways. Enjoy musical selections that surround their disparate lives.
Unless otherwise noted, classes are held in the FGCU facility at Herald Court Centre, 117 Herald Court in downtown Punta Gorda. Parking is free in the adjacent parking garage. To register, call 941-505-0130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.