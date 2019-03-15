St. Patrick’s Day CelebrationFishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will play host to a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, from noon to 9 p.m. on March 17 with family friendly festivities. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, call 941 639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com.
Dine with a Star at The Burg’r BarThe Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host the 3rd annual Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 20 benefiting the Fred Lang Foundation to support mental health in Charlotte County through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Local celebrity stars will be there to serve food and drink throughout the night. Enjoy music and dining with friends. Tickets are $25 per person and include entry into the event, a delicious barbecue pork dinner, and a drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). To purchase tickets visit www.cbhcfl.org/event/dine-star-burgr-bar.
‘Art in Public Places’Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home’s, next “Art in Public Places” event at 5 p.m. on March 20, will feature artist Laura Pommier. Charlotte Memorial is located at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Dart Cup ChallengePGI Civic Association/Cruising Club’s 4th Annual Dart Cup Challenge with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte County’s Homeless Coalition, will be held at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. A $5 registration per person includes: family friendly entertainment, raffles and a lot of fun. For more information and to register, contact PGILarry@centurylink.net.
Free wading seminarsThe Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting a free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on , March 22 at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Pedal and Play ReturnsBicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists can enjoy free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Quarter auction for literacy programLeadership Charlotte class of 2019 will host a quarter auction at 6 p.m. on March 19 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Bring $3 for a paddle rental, quarters for bidding and cash for a 50/50, drinks and food. Proceeds benefit the class project, Leadership for Literacy. For more information, call 941-286-2056.
Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife SanctuaryOctagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration to thank the surrounding communities for continued support, we would like to invite everyone to our annual Community Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24. Admission is free and there will be face painting, 50/50 raffle, local food vendors. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Daniel Bennett Group to perform
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will host the Daniel Bennett Group at 6 p.m. on March 27. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.danielbennettgroup.com.
Drama Troupe to perform ‘ Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical “ Anything Goes” by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society — Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
‘Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, food and drinks. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for April 5 and May 3. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
‘Tails from the Ruff’ golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its “Tails from the Ruff” golf tournament on April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com
Charity Golf Scramble
St. Vincent de Paul will holds it 2019 Charity Golf Scramble at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Deadline to register is April 8. For more information or to register, call 941-202-2216 or email golf4svdp@gmail.com.
Punta Gorda Spring Festival
To celebrate the arrival of Spring, to thank our seasonal visitors for staying with us and to recognize our year-long residents for their support, the Punta Gorda Spring Festival will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 13, on the great lawn of the Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Deb and the Dynamics will be performing. Admission is free.
Final concert performance announced
“Puttin on the Glitz” will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
Hook Kids on Fishing
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
Beyond the Looking Glass
The Charlotte County Community Foundation will present Beyond the Look Glass fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The evening will feature interactive experiences, champagne reception, dinner, followed by entertainment and dancing. Proceeds will help the Foundation provide a high level of services to local non-profits, donors, and community members. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 941-637-0077.
The 15th Annual Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $1. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries.
On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 2 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Beyond the Sea concert planned
Join internationally acclaimed vocalist, Heather Vichevich, on a musical journey of her life performing in New York City and around the world on luxury cruise ships. The show features a 7-piece band playing Broadway Show tunes, Pop standards and Classical Opera. The show will be performed at 4 p.m. on May 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-sea-tickets-57469277155.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival
Tickets are now on sale for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival to be held on Feb. 22, 2020, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Matt Marschak will open. Eric Darius will raise the temperature and Mindi Abair will bring the show to its climax with a retrospective of her jazz career, focusing her performance on the songs that go here to where she is today. Demand for VIP and Premium seating is extremely high already, so don’t delay in getting your ticket to this incredibly hot party. Tickets will be mailed out in early December. For any questions, call 941-639-3720 or online at https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
