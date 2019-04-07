It was all about bringing people who want to put their money to good use together with people who have a good use for that money.
The Charlotte Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization that awards grants and scholarships to a variety of monetary seekers, held its monthly meet and greet last month to bring together the donors who provide funding with the nonprofits that are looking for financial support.
The mixer, held at the foundation at 227 Sullivan St. in Punta Gorda, served to “engage our donors and our nonprofits, get like-minded individuals together in the same room and see what can happen,” said Justin Brand, the foundation’s director of community engagement.
“We have a lot of donors asking for certain things,” he continued. “They’re interested in animals, or they’re interested in helping our veterans – things like that. We’re really just trying to connect those donors with the nonprofits that are close to their hearts.”
The mixer was held in anticipation of a fundraiser next month. Called Beyond the Looking Glass, it will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 20 at Laishley Park. Individual tickets are $100. Sponsorship packages are available. Tickets are available at www.hoffercenterforphilanthropy.org.
“We’ll be showcasing out community grant recipients for 2018,” Brand said. “Everything that will be there will be hands-on and a direct reflection of the grants we awarded.”
In 2018, the foundation distributed more than $1.5 million through donor advised funds, designated funds, agency funds, scholarships and grants, according to statistic released by the foundation. About 96 percent of that money stayed in Charlotte County.
The foundation manages money for eleven nonprofits in Charlotte County, including the Boys and Girls Club in Port Charlotte, the United Way, the Homeless Coalition, the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
“It gives us access to donors,” said Lynn Dorler, Boys and Girls Club executive director. It’s an advantage because we get to be face-to-face with those donors. It brings us together, gives us an opportunity to talk to them about what we do, how important our work is.
“It really helps.”
Not long after Dorler spoke, Habitat for Humanity, another foundation partner, was presented with a surprise donation of $6,500 from an anonymous source.
“Wow!” Mike Mansfield, Habitat’s executive director, hollered when the news was broken. “We are overwhelmed by the support. We like to think everybody knows what we do in the community. Every day, we find out they don’t know what we do.”
The Charlotte Community Foundation faces the same type of problem. Habitat builds houses for those who normally wouldn’t be able to afford to buy one – 35 are scheduled to go up this year. Charlotte Community literally helps provide the foundation for Habitat’s work and the work of other nonprofits.
“So much more can be done if we’re all working together,” said Ashley Maher, the foundation’s executive director. “Something like this helps us to get to know nonprofits and their needs so we can articulate those needs to donors.
“It’s very fulfilling to be able to have the opportunity to help so many individuals.”
Brand nodded.
“We want to be a collaborator for all nonprofits in Charlotte County,” he said. “We want to connect them to larger donors. We need to first understand what the nonprofit is doing for the community. How can we pair these donors to nonprofits to help them to succeed at their individual mission?”
One way is through a handshake.
