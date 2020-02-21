Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Circle Bar B Preserve field trip
Peace River Audubon is sponsoring a trip to Circle Bar B Preserve in Polk County on Saturday, Feb. 22. All are invited to join us. Circle Bar B boasts a large variety of bird species, making it a “must do” for avid birders. Those who want to carpool can meet at 7 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot near Culver's, on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. The outing will begin at 9 a.m. near the Discovery Center located near the parking lot within the Preserve, 4399 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland. The bird walk will be three hours in duration, and there will also be a two-hour option available for those who wish to check out the Discovery Center. There will be a break at noon for lunch – plan a picnic, as there are many outdoor pavilions near the Discovery Center. Though the walk officially ends at noon, participants may wish to extend their stay at Circle Bar B as there are many other interesting things to see and do there. For more information, contact Kevin Gushue at 709-770-8591 or email kgushue@nl.rogers.com.
Floridians 2020 Games Day
The Floridians will hold its annual Games Day fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte, at noon. In addition to an excellent lunch, the Club’s members have created beautiful baskets that are filled with all manner of items to be raffled off. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Charlotte County Special Olympics Club Shirts project. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. The Floridians is actively seeking new members. For more information, call 941- 255-6995 or visit the Club’s website at thefloridians.club. You may also visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Black History Month celebration
A Black History Month celebration will be Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 605 Mary St., in Punta Gorda. The event will feature Zeigler Family of West Palm Beach, Luna Muni violinist from Fort Myers, Iglesia Cristiana Elim from Fort Myers, and IAm4Given from Fort Myers. The emcee will be Rev. Lance Abercrombia. For more information contact Lance at 239-940-1832.
Guitarist Dave Kilbride performance
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will be hosting guitarist Dave Kilbride at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kilbride will be playing classic country and hits of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. He has performed classic tunes at libraries and events throughout Southwest Florida since 2001. For information, contact Kathleen Harriott at 941-833-5460 or Kathleen.Harriott@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Floridians fundraising event
Charlotte County Habitat Women Build
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a 2020 Women Build project. The wall raising is scheduled March 6. If you are interested in learning more about the project, you may attend a Kick-Off Event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in The Pioneer Room at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Contact Jan at the Habitat office to RSVP (941-639-3162) or send an email to jan@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Model UN debate
Hear Port Charlotte High School winning Model U.N. students debate U.S. Immigration Policy offering arguments from “both sides of the aisle.” This carefully researched presentation by the debate team should shed light on current U.S. policy, including DACA, TPS, birthright, asylum and preferential treatment. In an unemotional and rational presentation, these students will present facts and let you make up your mind. Join this free presentation from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at FSW Charlotte Campus Auditorium, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Florida Frontier Days
The 24th Florida Frontier Days Festival will be held Feb. 28-29 at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda, by the Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation. See artisans, craftsmen, and reenactors in the festival’s Frontier Village bring Florida’s past to life. Participants in the hands-on activities can dip candles, braid cloth, create pottery, decorate fans, or make a handkerchief doll, all to take home, and churn butter. Old-fashioned active games include tug-of-war and sack races. Authentic foods, including swamp cabbage, will be available from festival vendors. The festival is open to the public from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 28 and from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29. Daily admission fee is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, call Frank Desguin at 941-769-1270 or visit Charlotte County History Services’ Facebook page.
Car show
Port Charlotte High School Bands will be having a car show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the high school's main entrance, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The show is sponsored by the Florida West Coast Car Club. Trophies will be awarded. There will be door prizes as well as drinks and food available. Registration day of is a $15 donation. All proceeds benefit the bands. For more information, call 941-743-0050.
Night hike
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold a night hike on March 3. Participants should meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park, 35461 Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Walking will be minimal, but participants should bring insect repellent and dress appropriately. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Ron Mills at 941-575-6968 or rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Retired educators
The next Charlotte County Retired Educators Association meeting will be at 11 a.m. March 11 at Perkins restaurant in Port Charlotte.
Audubon banquet
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. March 17 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. This year’s speaker is Brad Cornell, Policy Director for Audubon of the Western Everglades and Florida Audubon with a talk titled: "Protection of the Florida Panther." Reservations cost $38 per person and should be made by March 9 and $40 after that date. For more info: www.peaceriveraudubon.org or email banquet1@peaceriveraudubon.org or call 717-880-3341.
DeSoto Pioneer Day
The DeSoto County Historical Society's 16th Annual Pioneer Day and BBQ showcases the history and heritage of Southwest Florida from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia. This year’s festival will commemorate the centennial anniversary of Arcadia General Hospital—now DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Fun for the whole family includes special and traditional Florida foods plus bodacious barbecue, demonstrations of old-fashioned skills and crafts, legendary characters, musical entertainment, live animals, Florida Cracker cow camp, whip crackers, Civil War weapons demonstrations, vintage automobiles and antique engines, Florida authors and artists, free "discover history" hands-on activities with old-fashioned games, fossil dig, etc. For information: 863-266-5774 or http://www.historicdesoto.org/pioneerday-1.html.
Snowbird Baseball Classic
The Snowbird Baseball Classic continues through March 22. In its 12th season, the tournament welcomes 21 NCAA Division I and 23 Division III schools. Games will be played at North Charlotte Regional Park, soon to be called Centennial Park (1185 O'Donnell Blvd, Port Charlotte), South County Regional Park (670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda), and CoolToday Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves (18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port in Sarasota County). A complete list of teams and the full schedule are available at www.snowbirdbaseball.info. Last year’s Snowbird Baseball Classic generated an estimated $13.3 million total economic impact. For additional information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Friday fish fry
The Knights of Columbus-St. Charles will hold a Fish Fry every Friday from Feb. 28 to April 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Dinners are $10: fish (grouper) & chips, baked white fish dinner, combo dinner with fish and shrimp, and deep-fried shrimp. Dinners are served with French fries or mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cole slaw, bread and dessert. There also is a baked Atlantic salmon dinner for $12 along with a special featured dinner. Macaroni and cheese and soups also will be available as well as bar drinks. For weekly specials or additional information, call Dave 404-944-9172.
