Short Film Festival
Asbury Shorts USA & The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media will present the 6th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on March 4. The event, "An evening of Short Films" will be held at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Asbury Shorts, now in its 38th season, is New York City’s long-running “concert” of independently produced short films. The two-hour program features selected independently produced short films including Oscar-nominated and "Best of Show" awardees from U.S. and international film festivals. For more information, contact Nanette Leonard, executive producer, at 908-618-1776, or nlpr@aol.com.
Free dental day
A free dental day will be held Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte. This will include x-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions and fillings and is hosted by Charlotte County Dental Society. Dental assisting students from Charlotte Technical College were invited to participate with the local dental community. For more information email: SmileFaith@marshalldentistry.com. Arrive early, first come, first served and veterans will be seen first.
Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting
The CCREA Dec. 11 meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s at 11 a.m. in Murdock. This meeting will be a luncheon and gift exchange for members and guests. Anyone retiring from any school board in any position may become a member. For more information call 941-625-7312.
Master gardener plant sale
Charlotte County Master Gardener’s will hold their annual plant sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 23 at 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. This year there will be a supply of vegetable seedlings along with landscape plants propagated by Master Gardeners. There will also be rain barrels, garden art, used gardening equipment and books. The Master Gardeners will be available during the sale to answer gardening questions and give University of Florida, IFAS Extension researched-based, unbiased gardening information. All monies go to improving community horticultural outreach education programs in Charlotte County. For information, contact UF/IFAS Extension at 941-764-4340 or Master.Gardener@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Commissioner of Education visit
The Trump Club of Charlotte County, Inc. and the Charlotte DeSoto Club will host the Commissioner of Education for the State of Florida Richard Corcoran on Monday, Dec. 2, at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Assoc., 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The Commissioner will speak about the new changes coming to Florida Schools and the end of Common Core. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m., and ends at 1 p.m. This is a ticketed event, reservations may be made without lunch and are available at Eventbrite.com/corcoran. Box lunches are available and paid for when reserving your seat. Reservations must be made no later than Nov. 29. Contact cctrumpclub@gmail.com for any questions or additional information.
Federal health plans presentation
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will meet at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, for their annual meeting and holiday luncheon. Elections for next year's board will be the main business on tap followed by a delicious holiday meal of turkey or ham and all the fixings along with live entertainment from Ms. Rita Beach. Tickets for the Luncheon are $14 for members and up to two guests, or $20 dollars for any non-member active or retired federal civilian employee, annuitant and their guests. Reservations for the luncheon must be made by Nov. 26. For more information, contact Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
Punta Gorda Symphony composers luncheon
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the Charlotte Symphony Phantoms), is holding its second monthly “Composers Luncheon” of this concert season on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The luncheon will be held at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., and is open to the public. Guests are welcome. The program will be an annual holiday sing-along. Bells will be provided, so come to "jingle," with lunch and holiday music to follow. The luncheon menu will be an antipasto salad, garlic bread and cookies for dessert. The cost is $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. Pre-register by calling the PGSymphony Office at 941-205-5996 by noon on Dec. 3.
Pool, recreation center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool and recreation center, Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, and Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and recreation center will be closed Dec. 5 for annual staff training. Tringali Park recreation center and South County Regional Park pool and recreation center will remain open for business 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 5. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Santa's Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.