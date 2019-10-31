Peace River
Butterfly eventA special meeting of the Peace River Butterfly Society will be Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda, followed by a nature walk and picnic. Marc Minno, Ph,D., will speak about Butterflies, Birds and more of Cuba. “Little Havana Bistro” food truck will be on scene. Seating is limited. RSVP to sfscott2011@hotmail.com
Sales tax meetingThe Charlotte County 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a series of meetings to prioritize projects to be funded by a potential 1% local option sales tax. The next meeting will occur at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include: Airport Rescue & Firefighting Training/Phase 2; Fire Station #3 Replacement; Fire Station #6 Replacement; Fire Station #17; Emergency Vehicle Warehouse/Radio Communications. The public can provide input at the beginning of the meeting on all proposed projects. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Memorial golf outingThe Michael Retz Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Nov. 3 at 9 a.m., at The Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle. All proceeds benefit Arnold Palmer Hospital for the Children’s Pediatric Brain Unit. There will be a 4-person scramble with lunch and prizes. Retz was an Atwater Elementary School fifth-grader who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 but did not survive. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available for $100. Businesses can advertise with signs on tee boxes. For more information contact Tom Smith at 941-626-4390. Additional event details are at: https://bit.ly/2r0kv77
NARFE presentationThe National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will meet Nov. 5 at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Dr., Punta Gorda. This month representatives from several of the major federal employee health plans will be on hand to discuss the latest changes for the upcoming open season which begins on Nov. 11. Kathy Heldman representing the Alzheimer’s Walk-A-Thon, will discuss local support for Alzheimer’s families. Lunch can be ordered from the Elks menu at 11 a.m. The program begins at noon, followed by a short business meeting. For further information, call 571-259-4280. Active and Retired Federal civilian employees, annuitants and their guests are welcome to attend. Tickets for the Dec. 3 holiday luncheon also at the Elks are on sale until Nov. 26. They are available at this meeting or by contacting Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
Community baby shower
If you are a resident of Charlotte County, pregnant or have a baby up to 1-year-old, you are invited to Healthy Start’s 1st Educational Community Baby Shower. The event will provide opportunities for you to learn about topics such as: pre and pregnancy health; child safety; breastfeeding; positive parenting skills; childcare and more. It will also provide an opportunity for you to learn about other resources that are available for your family in the community. The event is free and there will be prize drawings which will give you the opportunity to win infant gift baskets including items donated by the community such as diapers, wipes, onesies, quilts, books, infant clothes, burp-cloths and more. The event is Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. It’s organized through Charlotte County Healthy Start. The event is free and registration is required at: www.eventbrite.com/e/charlotte-county-healthy-starts-1st-community-educational-baby-shower-tickets-69887239615
Great garage sale
Clean out your closets, gather your unwanted items, and bring them on down to sell at the 2nd Annual Great Garage Sale at the Charlotte Sports Park. Interested vendors can rent a 10’x40’ space for $20. Vendors will need to bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Registration deadline is Nov. 9. There will be free admission for shoppers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 23. The Charlotte Sports Park is located at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Debbie Thibideau at 941-235-5010 or Debbie.Thibideau@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Human Resource Management workshop
Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management is holding its fourth annual management workshop Nov. 1, from 8 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., at CareerSource Southwest Florida, 3745 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte. Tom Topping, Speaker/Trainer of TrainingPerfected.com is presenting “Developing the 5 Keys to Genuine Employee Engagement”; John Brown, Sr., HR Consultant of JB Connections, LLC, presents on the topic of “Retention … Why Now?”; and David Miklas, P.A. of Law Office of David, Miklas, P.A. Management Labor & Employment Law presents on “Employment Law Landmines from Recruiting to Termination”. This event has limited space and is open to the community. Register online at ccshrm.shrm.org/events" target="_blank">ccshrm.shrm.org/events. Sponsorship opportunities available and for more information email president.ccshrm@gmail.com. Cost is $30 for CCSHRM members and $35 for guests. The chapter meets each month on the 4th Wednesday at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at ccshrm.shrm.org/events.
Boating club’s 2019 Regatta
PGI Seafarers Boating Club will hold a 2019 Regatta at Burnt Store Marina Nov. 1-3. The theme for the weekend will be Star Trek, The Final Frontier, Where No Seafarer Has Dared to Go Before. Members will be beamed up to encounter species from the galaxies, Earthlings, Vulcans, Klingons, Ferangays, and many others. They will enter onto the flight deck of the Star Trek Enterprise. There will be games, a boat decorating contest, dinners and dancing and more. It has been said that the Alien Female Dancers as well as entertainers from far away galaxies will be coming to entertain. The total regatta experience will include Friday night dock-tails and dancing, Saturday lunch and games, Saturday night show and dinner, and Sunday morning breakfast. Dock space reservations are being taken now for those boating to the marina and there is plenty of room for those driving to attend as few as one or two events. PGI Seafarers Boating Club is presently accepting new membership applications from day boaters and overnight boaters both power and sail. The club sponsors day trips, raft ups, lunches, and overnight cruises. The monthly meetings and twice a month. For more information contact Jim Crumbaugh at 941-380-7955 and jamescrumbaugh@gmail.com
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address “the current immigration crisis.” The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows. These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 4 “The Other Side of Immigration”; Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”. The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot. Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550. Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be on Saturday Nov. 23, from 9 am- 3 pm at Punta Gorda. Call Cris at (704) 957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
Craft fair vendors sought
The Second Annual Eagles Craft Fair is seeking vendors for the event on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Port Charlotte Eagles, 23111 Harborview Rd. Space measuring 10 feet by 10 feet is for rent, with 6-foot tables. the cost for members is $15, and $20 for non-members. To reserve a space, call or text Bonnie Worden at 571-438-1212.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
