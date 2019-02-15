Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida's largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to : funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Players to present ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The Charlotte Players will present “Singin’ in the Rain on Feb. 15-24 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards. Seating is reserved for all shows. Ticket prices vary. For more information, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
Gaines Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser set
The first community fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (honoring all of our veterans and first responders) is scheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 16 at American Legion Post #103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. The event will feature music by The Boogiemen and food will be provided. Tickets are $35 which includes admission to the program, concert and food and can be purchased at the event. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Free Plant Clinic: The Glory of Succulents
Join the Master Gardener Plant Clinic at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Master Gardener Joyce Laubach, an enthusiastic succulent collector and advocate, will be sharing information about this valuable plant family. Following the presentation, Master Gardeners will be available to answer your plant and/or pest questions. Bring photos, and make sure samples are in a sealed baggie. This program is free. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at npalmer2704@hotmail.com or 941-286-6111.
'Let's Get Splashed'
Join the Visual Arts Center for "Let's Get Splashed” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Each month is a fun new painting. Supplies and snacks included, $40/person at visualartcenter.org. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon and auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The auction includes an array of fashionable items, gift certificates, and hand-made items by members. P.E.O. was founded in 1869 and is celebrating it's 150th year of providing grants, loans, and scholarships to local women for higher education. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m. and will consist of men's and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children's Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
2019 Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S.41 bridge walkway. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on. Together, we can reach our goal of raising awareness of poverty in our community and raising funds to help those we serve. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
The Bugtussle Ramblers featuring banjo player Karen Batten are slated to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday on Feb. 16. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands at Harbor Heights Park, located at 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. The music starts at 2 p.m. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m,. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry "Hank" August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
Let's Go Fishing!
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. Rods, reels, lures, nets and other fishing equipment will be demonstrated during the class and there will be a number of useful handouts issued to students. The class is geared towards beginning anglers, but more experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is open to all members of the public and is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning on Feb. 20. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Feb. 20-26 at The Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Elements of a Marketing Plan
Harbor Advisors and SCORE Port Charlotte will present a workshop on the Elements of a Marketing Plan from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The workshop and lunch are available at no charge. Seating is limited, you must pre-register for the workshop in advance at portcharlotte.score.org.
Fourth Friday free movie scheduled
The public is invited to attend this month's 4th Friday Free Movie, "Do The Right Thing," brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU's Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda.
If you try to imagine a sweltering, summer Sunday in the racially, taut Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn in 1989, you will not come close to experiencing the simmering violence threatening to erupt as portrayed in this highly praised movie written and directed by Spike Lee. Plan to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Florida Frontier Days Festival
Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation will present the 23rd Florida Frontier Days Festival at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 23. Kids of all ages can experience artisans, craftsmen, and re-enactors in the festival’s Frontier Village that brings Florida’s past to life. Hands-on activities, old-fashioned active games and authentic foods. Daily admission fee is just $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, call Frank Desguin at 941-769-1270.
Woman's Club to host fundraiser
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will host a fundraiser at The Gilded Grape Winery, 4069 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes a wine flight (four 3 oz. glasses of various wines of your choice) or two regular size glasses of your favorite wines. Light snacks will be available. Proceeds will benefit local charities which are supported by the Woman's Club each year. For more information or tickets, contact Irene Jones at 856-217-4148.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Fundraiser to benefit local rider
Family and friends of Michelle Davidson will hold a fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Cold River Saloon, 3149 Duncan Rd, Punta Gorda. Michelle, an experienced motorcycle rider, was in a horrific accident on Jan. 4, when she was hit by a car. The injuries she sustained were acutely serious. She faces numerous surgeries and extensive recovery. There will be great music by Yes Dear; a cash bar, Boss BBQ will be serving up their famous barbecue; there will be a 50/50 raffle; a Tricky Tray auction; a "Booze Basket" will also be up for grabs. For more information, call Fay at 305-331-5519 or email: Fluepnitz@gmail.com.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. Held in memory of former TEAM CEO Judy Brentano, the scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda.
The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
Lincoln scholar and mystery writer book signing
Lincoln scholar Jonathan F. Putnam, will speak on the topic "How the Young Lincoln Became Our Lincoln" and sign books at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This event is free and open to the public.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for March 1; April 5 and May 3. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Annual LunaTunes scheduled
The 3rd annual LunaTunes is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 2 at Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The Bluegrass concert will feature Swinging Bridge, Bluegrass Central, and Southwind Bluegrass Band. Admission to LunaTunes is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds from LunaTunes go to the Peace River Wildlife Center, a not for profit wildlife rehabilitation center located on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda. Bring lawn chairs for seating. Food and drink vendors will be on-site. Advance tickets may be purchased at the Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform 'Bach to Bacharach'
The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The "Bach to Bacharach" Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3, at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving "tastes" of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid's zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Dancing with the Charlotte Stars planned
Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte Council (Charlotte Arts) will present Dancing with the Charlotte Stars 2019: An Evening at a Vegas Show, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds support Charlotte Arts programs, including grants to support arts and humanities in classrooms. To purchase tickets, visit charlottedancing2019.eventbrite.com.
Free wading seminars
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, on March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Dart Cup Challenge scheduled
PGI Civic Association / Cruising Club’s 4th Annual Dart Cup Challenge with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte County’s Homeless Coalition, will be held at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the Ice House, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. A $5 registration per person includes: family friendly entertainment, raffles and a lot of fun. For more information and to register, contact PGILarry@CenturyLink.Net
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists can enjoy free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society's International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Packed with musical standards like "You’re the Top," "Friendship" and "It’s De-lovely," witty dialogue, hysterical characters and riotous action, this timeless classic Broadway Hit is a family favorite for the ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. New and exciting additions this year. Battles, performances, judging, dancing, and more. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society - Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
'Spring Fling…A Night in Vegas'
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a "Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas" from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, sumptuous food, drinks and great fun. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. Cocktail attire suggested.To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Charity Golf Scramble scheduled
St. Vincent de Paul will holds it 2019 Charity Golf Scramble at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Deadline to register is April 8. For more information or to register, call 941-202-2216 or email golf4svdp@gmail.com.
