Car wash planned
The Charlotte High School chapter of the National Honor Society is holding a car wash at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail (at the corner of Tamiami and Airport Road). The students will be washing cars from noon to 3 p.m. in the bank parking lot. The troop is requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount are appreciated. Contact Jacob at 941-676-0233 for more information, or call the Punta Gorda office at 941-639-2511.
Beyond the Looking GlassThe Charlotte County Community Foundation will present Beyond the Look Glass fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The evening will feature interactive experiences, champagne reception, dinner, followed by entertainment and dancing. Proceeds will help the Foundation provide a high level of services to local non-profits, donors, and community members. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 941-637-0077.
Charlotte High School Chorus final concert Charlotte High School Chorus will hold its final concert for the school year at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted.
Spring Cabarets in Punta GordaClosing a season of fantastic Concerts & Cabarets, PGICA is bringing two very festive nights of entertainment with an international flair. On Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. there will be a celebration of Spring with “April in Paris.” Native Parisian Thiery Khalfa, will be performing a wonderful combination of French tunes and classic American songbook songs everyone loves. At 7 p.m. on May 3 attention turns to Mexico and a slightly early Cinqo de Mayo celebration. Mariaci Voces de America will be on stage performing South of the Border music and dance. Performances are Cabaret seating: bring your own snacks and drinks, put on some festive outfits and get ready to have fun. Call the office for tickets 941-637-1655 or visit the PGICA website, www.pgica.org.
Sunset cruise for Guardian Ad LitemThe Sunset Cruise on the Kingfisher double decker boat will be held April 24 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Arrival time is 6:15 p.m. with cast off promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation that supports Charlotte County children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their lives.Tickets are $50 and includes a buffet dinner. For tickets call 941-613-3233 or voiesforkids.org. There are limited tickets. Please wear suitable boat shoes.
Back by popular demandDockta D and his 7-piece Rockin’ Horn Band will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 25 at Kings Gate Community and Golf Course, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. The 2018 Florida State harmonica champion will be performing with the “Powers that Be” horns with Ed Rolnick. Tickets are $10 and is open to the public. Cash bar will be available. For more information, call 941-625-0680.
The 15th Annual Hibiscus FestivalThe Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $1. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries.
On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 2 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for May 3. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
It’s all about the lime
The 7th Annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler, and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
C.A.R.E. luncheon
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Beyond the Sea concert
Join internationally acclaimed vocalist, Heather Vichevich, on a musical journey of her life performing in New York City and around the world on luxury cruise ships. The show features a 7-piece band playing Broadway Show tunes, Pop standards and Classical Opera. The show will be performed at 4 p.m. on May 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-sea-tickets-57469277155.
Memorial downtown bash
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host the memorial weekend downtown bash from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Taylor in front of the courthouse. Email Jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com for more info or to sign up.
Art Explorer’s Club
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon — 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival
Tickets are now on sale for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival to be held on Feb. 22, 2020, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Matt Marschak will open. Eric Darius will raise the temperature and Mindi Abair will bring the show to its climax with a retrospective of her jazz career, focusing her performance on the songs that go here to where she is today. Demand for VIP and Premium seating is extremely high already, so don’t delay in getting your ticket to this incredibly hot party. Tickets will be mailed out in early December. For any questions, call 941-639-3720 or online at https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
