Drama Troupe to perform ‘Anything Goes’Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical “ Anything Goes” by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 29-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
3rd annual Lip Sync BattleFawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society — Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
Vessel Safety Exam BlitzThe Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda along with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98, Charlotte Harbor, will host a vessel safety exam blitz at 9 a.m. on March 30. In coordination with the yacht club, the Flotilla will provide a complimentary vessel exam to verify whether boaters have the required safety equipment. For more information, call 508-415-4950.
Peace River RevivalThe second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta- gorda-laishley-park.
Beyond PGI: Beyond Red Tide: Harmful Algae and Us
Betty Stagler, M.S., Charlotte County Sea Grant Agent with the University of Florida will discuss harmful algae blooms (HAB) including which HAB forms in our estuary, the causes and effects on our environment as well as what you can do individually and collectively to prevent these harmful organisms. She will be speaking from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 2 at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is free and open to the public.
Wild Wednesday at CHEC
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The last Wild Wednesday program for the 2018-19 season is Nature – The Gorilla King on April 3. There will be one showing at 10:30 a.m. Visit website for details: www.checflorida.org.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for April 5 and May 3. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
‘Tails from the Ruff’ golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its “Tails from the Ruff” golf tournament on April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Fantasea event to benefit Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, will be hosting a charity FantaSea Fishing Tournament to benefit the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 6 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Enjoy a night of food, games, live music and dancing.Tickets are $150 per couple. Attendance is limited to the first 200 sold.For more information, call 941-575-5252.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com.
Scholarship Deadline Extended
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is now accepting applications for up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,500 each from graduating high school seniors and qualified college and graduate students in Charlotte County. To encourage greater participation the Scholarship Committee has extended the application deadline to April 8. Application forms are available in the Counseling Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida South Western Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida South Western State College, or at the Club’s website, www.pggc.org (Scholarship page.) Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply. Due date for submission is April 8. For more application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson 941-639-4333.
Announcing two new LLI classes
Two new classes have been added to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s spring schedule. Dorothy Brooks will discuss “Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Their Work, Their Friendship and the 19th Amendment” at 10 a.m. on April 9 at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. At 10 a.m. on April 11, a series of three sessions titled “Nature Thursdays: Three Ways of Looking at Change” will begin with Kate Borduas. The series will continue on April 17 and May 2. Complete details and registration information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 per session or $30 for all 3 sessions for FRIENDS members and $25 per session or $45 for all 3 sessions for non-members.
Charity Golf Scramble
St. Vincent de Paul will holds it 2019 Charity Golf Scramble at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Deadline to register is April 8. For more information or to register, call 941-202-2216 or email golf4svdp@gmail.com.
Punta Gorda Spring Festival
To celebrate the arrival of Spring, to thank our seasonal visitors for staying with us and to recognize our year-long residents for their support, the Punta Gorda Spring Festival will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 13, on the great lawn of the Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Deb and the Dynamics will be performing. Admission is free.
Final concert performance announced
“Puttin on the Glitz” will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
Hook Kids on Fishing
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present ‘Strike Up The Band’
On Sunday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Are you looking for something different to try in your landscape? Want to plant it and forget it? Want it to surprise you when it throws out a show-stopping bloom? If so, then it is time to try some of the wonderful bulbs that will happily thrive in our south Florida gardens. Join as Tom Becker, shares some bulb planting inspiration at 2 p.m.on April 16 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
Beyond the Looking Glass
The Charlotte County Community Foundation will present Beyond the Look Glass fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The evening will feature interactive experiences, champagne reception, dinner, followed by entertainment and dancing. Proceeds will help the Foundation provide a high level of services to local non-profits, donors, and community members. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 941-637-0077.
The 15th Annual Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $1. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries.
On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 2 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
It’s all about the lime
The 7th Annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler, and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Beyond the Sea concert
Join internationally acclaimed vocalist, Heather Vichevich, on a musical journey of her life performing in New York City and around the world on luxury cruise ships. The show features a 7-piece band playing Broadway Show tunes, Pop standards and Classical Opera. The show will be performed at 4 p.m. on May 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-sea-tickets-57469277155.
Art Explorer’s Club
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290,
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon — 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival
Tickets are now on sale for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival to be held on Feb. 22, 2020, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Matt Marschak will open. Eric Darius will raise the temperature and Mindi Abair will bring the show to its climax with a retrospective of her jazz career, focusing her performance on the songs that go here to where she is today. Demand for VIP and Premium seating is extremely high already, so don’t delay in getting your ticket to this incredibly hot party. Tickets will be mailed out in early December. For any questions, call 941-639-3720 or online at https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.