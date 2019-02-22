Free Tech Help SessionLifelong Learning Institute along with the National Honor Society students at the Collegiate High School, will hold its next tech help session for 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Anyone needing some guidance and help with an electronic device can schedule a one-on-one consultation with one of the students. They can help with smart phones, tablets, and laptops whether it’s getting one started, how to download and save an app, how to connect with other devices, or how to store and share photos and other files. Reserve a time by scheduling online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Just give name, device and contact information.
Lincoln scholar and mystery writer book signingLincoln scholar Jonathan F. Putnam, will speak on the topic “How the Young Lincoln Became Our Lincoln” and sign books at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This event is free and open to the public.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for March 1; April 5 and May 3. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Annual LunaTunes scheduled
The 3rd annual LunaTunes is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 2 at Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The Bluegrass concert will feature Swinging Bridge, Bluegrass Central, and Southwind Bluegrass Band. Admission to LunaTunes is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds from LunaTunes go to the Peace River Wildlife Center, a not for profit wildlife rehabilitation center located on Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda. Bring lawn chairs for seating. Food and drink vendors will be on-site. Advance tickets may be purchased at the Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform ‘Bach to Bacharach’
The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The “Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Timeless Fashions
American Business Women’s Association, will host a fashion show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors open at noon. Fashions provided by Nichole’s Collections. Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets, call Randy Ann Bechtel at 941-255-3555 or Patti Dyson at 941-637-8017.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3, at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Dancing with the Charlotte Stars planned
Arts & Humanities Council of Charlotte Council (Charlotte Arts) will present Dancing with the Charlotte Stars 2019: An Evening at a Vegas Show, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds support Charlotte Arts programs, including grants to support arts and humanities in classrooms. To purchase tickets, visit charlottedancing2019.eventbrite.com.
Free wading seminars
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, on March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Take Aim Against Violence
On March 10 the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, Inc. will hold its annual dart tournament fundraiser at Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. Teams of four compete in “cricket darts” until only one team remains. Tickets cost $25 ($100 for a team of four) and all proceeds go directly to services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Charlotte County. For questions or registration, email careauxiliary@gmail.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration planned
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will play host to a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, from noon to 9 p.m. on March 17 with family friendly festivities. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. For more information, call 941 639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com.
Dart Cup Challenge scheduled
PGI Civic Association / Cruising Club’s 4th Annual Dart Cup Challenge with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte County’s Homeless Coalition, will be held at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. A $5 registration per person includes: family friendly entertainment, raffles and a lot of fun. For more information and to register, contact PGILarry@CenturyLink.Net
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists can enjoy free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration to thank the surrounding communities for continued support, we would like to invite everyone to our annual Community Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24. Admission is free and there will be face painting, 50/50 raffle, local food vendors. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Drama Troupe to perform ‘ Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical “ Anything Goes” by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Packed with musical standards like “You’re the Top,” “Friendship” and “It’s De-lovely,” witty dialogue, hysterical characters and riotous action, this timeless classic Broadway Hit is a family favorite for the ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. New and exciting additions this year. Battles, performances, judging, dancing, and more. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society — Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
‘Spring Fling…A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, sumptuous food, drinks and great fun. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. Cocktail attire suggested.To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Charity Golf Scramble scheduled
St. Vincent de Paul will holds it 2019 Charity Golf Scramble at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Deadline to register is April 8. For more information or to register, call 941-202-2216 or email golf4svdp@gmail.com.
Beyond the Looking Glass
The Charlotte County Community Foundation will present Beyond the Look Glass fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. This inspiring evening will feature interactive experiences , champagne reception, dinner, followed by entertainment and dancing. Proceeds will help the Foundation provide a high level of services to local non-profits, donors, and community members. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 941-637-0077.
