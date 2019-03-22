Free wading seminars
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting a free Seagrass Wading Adventure from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today, March 22 at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
The Woodsman Quartet
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, just two miles south of the US 41/Burnt Store Road intersection will host the Woodsman Quartet today, March 22. The Woodsman Quartet, is a Southern Gospel Group. Admission is free, but an offering will be received. Concert starts at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15). For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration to thank the surrounding communities for continued support, we would like to invite everyone to our annual Community Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Admission is free and there will be face painting, 50/50 raffle, local food vendors. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society's International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Daniel Bennett Group to perform
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will host the Daniel Bennett Group at 6 p.m. on March 27. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.danielbennettgroup.com.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society - Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
Welcome back Vietnam veterans event
The Military Heritage Museum will host an event honoring those who served our country in the Vietnam War. “Welcome Back Vietnam Veterans” will take place at 11 a.m. on March 29 in the new museum facility at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All Vietnam veterans including their family members and/or surviving spouse of a deceased Vietnam veteran are invited and encouraged to attend so that we may honor you for your or your deceased spouse’s service. To RSVP, send an email no later than March 24 to info@freedomisntfree.org with the subject line MARCH 29, and include your first and last name of veteran, branch of service and specific years served.
'Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas'
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a "Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas" from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, food and drinks. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Vessel Safety Exam Blitz
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda along with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98, Charlotte Harbor, will host a vessel safety exam blitz at 9 a.m. on March 30. In coordination with the yacht club, the Flotilla will provide a complimentary vessel exam to verify whether boaters have the required safety equipment. For more information, call 508-415-4950.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on "Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island." Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Observatory at FSW
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory located on the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2018-2019 season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. Schedule of Observatory Viewing Sessions are as scheduled for April 5 and May 3. Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
'Tails from the Ruff' golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its "Tails from the Ruff" golf tournament on April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda's Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com.
Scholarship Deadline Extended
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is now accepting applications for up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,500 each from graduating high school seniors and qualified college and graduate students in Charlotte County. To encourage greater participation the Scholarship Committee has extended the application deadline to April 8. Application forms are available in the Counseling Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida South Western Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida South Western State College, or at the Club's website, www.pggc.org (Scholarship page.) Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply. Due date for submission is April 8. For more application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson 941-639-4333.
Charity Golf Scramble
St. Vincent de Paul will holds it 2019 Charity Golf Scramble at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. Deadline to register is April 8. For more information or to register, call 941-202-2216 or email golf4svdp@gmail.com.
Punta Gorda Spring Festival
To celebrate the arrival of Spring, to thank our seasonal visitors for staying with us and to recognize our year-long residents for their support, the Punta Gorda Spring Festival will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 13, on the great lawn of the Tiki Bar, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Deb and the Dynamics will be performing. Admission is free.
Final concert performance announced
"Puttin on the Glitz" will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
Hook Kids on Fishing
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
Beyond the Looking Glass
The Charlotte County Community Foundation will present Beyond the Look Glass fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The evening will feature interactive experiences, champagne reception, dinner, followed by entertainment and dancing. Proceeds will help the Foundation provide a high level of services to local non-profits, donors, and community members. Tickets are $100 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 941-637-0077.
The 15th Annual Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $1. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries.
On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 2 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
It's all about the lime
The 7th Annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler, and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/.
Beyond the Sea concert planned
Join internationally acclaimed vocalist, Heather Vichevich, on a musical journey of her life performing in New York City and around the world on luxury cruise ships. The show features a 7-piece band playing Broadway Show tunes, Pop standards and Classical Opera. The show will be performed at 4 p.m. on May 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-sea-tickets-57469277155.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290,
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival
Tickets are now on sale for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival to be held on Feb. 22, 2020, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Matt Marschak will open. Eric Darius will raise the temperature and Mindi Abair will bring the show to its climax with a retrospective of her jazz career, focusing her performance on the songs that go here to where she is today. Demand for VIP and Premium seating is extremely high already, so don't delay in getting your ticket to this incredibly hot party. Tickets will be mailed out in early December. For any questions, call 941-639-3720 or online at https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
