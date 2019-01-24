The Peace & Love tour coming to Punta Gorda
The Peace & Love Tour will be performing on Feb. 4 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and patrons are encouraged to come early to attend pre-show festivities including photobooth, tye dye spin art, merchandise, history of the Woodstock era and much more. Tickets run from $20 to $35. Order tickets online at sunevents.com or by phone at 941-625-4175, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lecture series scheduled
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4 and continuing through each Monday in the month, the lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College and has worked as a journalist and book publisher, will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida.
The schedule includes:
Feb. 4: Frederick Douglass in the #Metoo Era
Feb. 11: The Black Activist-Athlete
Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War
Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida
Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Mr. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture.
Admission for the four-series lecture is $50. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre, 117 Herald Court, Suite 211, Punta Gorda at 941-505-0130.
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet on Feb. 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature PG's Chief Planner, Urban Designer Mitchell Austin who will present "Punta Gorda's Future--A Virtual Reality Tour" showing the build-out of the City and discussing how current land development regulations will determine building HEIGHT, sidewalk SET-BACK, etc.
This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
CSO Composers Luncheon set
The Phantoms of the Orchestra, a volunteer group which supports the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, is holding its fifth monthly Composers Luncheon of this concert season on Feb. 7, from noon until 1 p.m. The luncheon will be held at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., and is open to the public. Guests are welcome. The program will be a short presentation featuring composers whose music will be performed at the February 10th CSO concert. The luncheon menu will be antipasto salad with meats and cheeses, also garlic bread. The cost is $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. Make reservations by calling Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292 by noon on Feb 5.
Water Circus coming to town
Cirque Italia Water Circus will be performing at the Marketplace, 100 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, 8 and at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 10. Cirque Italia brings a circus arts performance of European style to America with a dazzling Water Circus performance. Tickets range from $10 to $50. For more information, contact 941-704-8572 or corpteam.cirqueitalia@gmail.com.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'See the USA'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Women's Forum meeting planned
The Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum will hold its next meeting on Feb. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time is 11:30-noon). Guest speaker will be The Honorable Nancy Prafke, Mayor of Punta Gorda. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Feb. 8.
2019 Charlotte County Heart Walk scheduled
The 2019 Charlotte County Heart Walk will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, (rain or shine) at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. Promote physical activity and heart health, while raising funds to fight heart disease and stroke in our community. Register at CharlotteCountyHeartWalk.org. Donations raised for the Charlotte County Heart Walk will go to the American Heart Association, funding life-saving heart disease and stroke research, community programs, and advocacy efforts. For more information, call 727-563-8043 or email CharlotteCounty@heart.org.
15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament
Rev up your racquets for the return of the 15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA. Bring a dish to share Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy mingling with sponsors and players, 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes continental breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Singing Valentines
On Feb. 12-14 local Barbershop Chapters of the Barbershop Harmony Society throughout North America and around the world will be providing barbershop quartets to present a very unique and memorable valentine which can be purchased for the special person(s) in your life. The Suncoast Statesmen Barbershoppers, (a nonprofit organization and vital member of the local arts community), has available several experienced barbershop quartets who will sing a couple of love songs, and present a rose to your sweetheart, wife, mother, husband, father, son, daughter, or special friend, (or anyone at all), at any reasonable time and place of your choosing in Charlotte County on the above dates. They will also take a picture with your smart phone so that you may share this unique Valentine with your friends on social media. It makes a great surprise and can usually be arranged within a one hour time frame. The cost is $40. To make arrangements, call Jack or Cynthia at 941-625-1128.
Paddle with your valentine
Paddle the Lower Peace River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Paddle with Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried past the turn-of-the century Liverpool phosphate dock ruins. Check the rookery for bird activity and then up in the Peace River to the Nav-A-Gator for lunch. Return via a short cut. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida's largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to : funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Players to present ‘Singin’ in the Rain’
The Charlotte Players will present “Singin’ in the Rain on Feb. 15-24 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards. Seating is reserved for all shows. Ticket prices vary. For more information, call 941-255-1022 or visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m. and will consist of men's and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children's Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
2019 Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S.41 bridge walkway. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on. Together, we can reach our goal of raising awareness of poverty in our community and raising funds to help those we serve. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
The Bugtussle Ramblers featuring banjo player Karen Batten are slated to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday on Feb. 16. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands at Harbor Heights Park, located at 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. The music starts at 2 p.m. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m,. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry "Hank" August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
Let's Go Fishing!
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. Rods, reels, lures, nets and other fishing equipment will be demonstrated during the class and there will be a number of useful handouts issued to students. The class is geared towards beginning anglers, but more experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is open to all members of the public and is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning on Feb. 20. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
Return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden
Salto Entertainment announces the return of The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, under the boutique Big-Top on Feb. 20-26 at The Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda.
Tickets may be purchased at www.mrswindles.com or by calling 888-718-4253. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. Held in memory of former TEAM CEO Judy Brentano, the scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda.
The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform 'Bach to Bacharach'
The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The "Bach to Bacharach" Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3, at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving "tastes" of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid's zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society's International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
3rd annual Lip Sync Battle
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is excited to host the 3rd Annual Lip Sync Battle from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. New and exciting additions this year. Battles, performances, judging, dancing, and more. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society - Charlotte County. Tickets are $25 per person or ($50 at the door). For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/fawcett-memorial-hospital-lip-sync-battle-iii-tickets-51032496571.
'Spring Fling…A Night in Vegas'
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a "Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas" from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, sumptuous food, drinks and great fun. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. Cocktail attire suggested.To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
