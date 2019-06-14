PUNTA GORDA EVENTS
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it's third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater upcoming events
• June 16: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Date Night at the Museum featuring "Top Gun"
Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Visit https://freedomisntfree.org for cost and additional information.
Route 66 in Punta Gorda
In 1963 the iconic TV series, Route 66, filmed an episode in Punta Gorda. View the show alongside your family, friends and neighbors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23 at The Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Reminisce about what Punta Gorda looked like 56 years ago. Tickets are $15. Food and drink available to purchase at the event. Come as you are or come in 60's costume. For more information, call 941-276-6384.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m.Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Fishermen's Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Octagon annual golf scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1-3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon - 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival
Tickets are now on sale for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival to be held on Feb. 22, 2020, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Matt Marschak will open. Eric Darius will raise the temperature and Mindi Abair will bring the show to its climax with a retrospective of her jazz career, focusing her performance on the songs that go here to where she is today. Demand for VIP and Premium seating is extremely high already, so don't delay in getting your ticket to this incredibly hot party. Tickets will be mailed out in early December. For any questions, call 941-639-3720 or online at https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
