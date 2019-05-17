Mental Health Walk
Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month at the mental health walk schedule from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Laishley Park. Guests are encourage to bring lawn chairs to this pet friendly/kid friendly event. There will be a brief program before the scenic 1-mile walk through the harborwalk. Free refresments and snacks, community information tables, live music and raffle prizes. No registration is needed. For more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org.
National Dog Rescue Day
Join the Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue and the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County at Learn about their organizations and meet some of their “rescues" from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at the History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Donations are appreciated both cash and food. Dry dog and cat food – Purina One is a favorite. Tails That Teach founded National Rescue Dog Day on May 20 to honor the inspiring ways rescue dogs become a part of the human family and increase awareness about the number of dogs in shelters. Given a chance, they would fill their forever homes.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Meet Adriana Quinones, Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, the community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Come hear Ms. Quinones share where the garden came from and hear about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Artist's work to be displayed
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, will host artist Samantha Stone and her abstract resin/acrylic pours artwork at 5 p.m. on May 22. Her work brings to mind thoughts of bright, fun coastal scenes. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater upcoming events
• May 22: 5 p.m. Personal Experiences Fighting the Global War on Terror
• May 27: 11 a.m. Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Veteran’s Park
• May 28: 1 p.m. Book signing with Major Robert Paley
• May 30: 1 p.m. Meet the Author Book Signing and Lecture with John Saucer
• June 1: 1 p.m. Book signing with Charley Valera
• June 2: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Date Night at the Museum featuring "Casablanca"
• June 16: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Date Night at the Museum featuring "Top Gun"
Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Visit https://freedomisntfree.org for cost and additional information.
Fourth Friday free movie
Everyone is invited to attend this month's 4th Friday Free Movie, "10,000 Black Men Named George." Movie time is 1 p.m., May 24, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This 2002 film is based on a true event which took place during the early years of the 20th century. Nearly all the men employed as porters for the Pullman Rail Company were African-Americans, working under substandard conditions and earning one-third as much as white employees. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy - Punta Gorda. Moviegoers are encouraged to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Beyond the Sea concert
Join internationally acclaimed vocalist, Heather Vichevich, on a musical journey of her life performing in New York City and around the world on luxury cruise ships. The show features a 7-piece band playing Broadway Show tunes, Pop standards and Classical Opera. The show will be performed at 4 p.m. on May 26 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-sea-tickets-57469277155.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it's third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and bee, wine and sodas. Free admission, buring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon's second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother's Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Southwest Florida Attractions Association Showcase event
The second annual Southwest Florida Attractions Association Showcase event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 8 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. The Southwest Florida Attractions Association and will feature over 20 local attractions and hotels. Explore all the fun that Southwest Florida has to offer. Whether it’s a family fun day or a romantic getaway, you can learn about special events and offers taking place this summer by visiting the different exhibitor booths located throughout the Village promenade. There will be fun games and a prize drawing for the chance to win prizes every half hour. Admission and parking is free. For more information, visit on line at www.fishville.com or call 941 639-8721.
Art Explorer's Club
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Octagon annual golf scramble planned
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on June 8. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
Fishermen's Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. (Starting location TBA) Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 10 am and continuing until 3 pm (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). The trolley ride is free, but tip are appreciated. Other festivities will include: singer Rita Beach from noon-4 p.m. near Good ‘Ole Days Coffee Café. Singer/musician John Patti will perform vocals and steel drum music from noon-4 p.m., followed by Paul Cottrell and Adam Mac, the “Stray Dogs," from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. in Center Court. Harpoon Harry’s will be featuring live music and kids crafts throughout the day. Viewing of annual fireworks display over Charlotte Harbor begins at 9 pm. King Fisher Fleet will be offering a Fireworks Cruise, departing at 7:30 p.m. and returning to Fishermen’s Village at 9:30 p.m. Tour Charlotte Harbor, watch the sunset and enjoy the fireworks display. Call 941-639-0969 for rates/reservations. For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon - 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival
Tickets are now on sale for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival to be held on Feb. 22, 2020, in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Matt Marschak will open. Eric Darius will raise the temperature and Mindi Abair will bring the show to its climax with a retrospective of her jazz career, focusing her performance on the songs that go here to where she is today. Demand for VIP and Premium seating is extremely high already, so don't delay in getting your ticket to this incredibly hot party. Tickets will be mailed out in early December. For any questions, call 941-639-3720 or online at https://puntagordachamber.com/product/15th-annual-wine-and-jazz-festival-2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.