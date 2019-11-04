staff report
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Boat Club put on a Ladies Luncheon for over 80 women from the community Nov. 1.
A three-course lunch was served, followed by a reverse auction where guests could win over 60 items, baskets and plants.
Although an arm of the club is not-for-profit, this function was mainly social.
Recently, the group was given the green light by the city to update its building, and funds raised will be added to that cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.