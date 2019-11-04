staff report

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Boat Club put on a Ladies Luncheon for over 80 women from the community Nov. 1.

A three-course lunch was served, followed by a reverse auction where guests could win over 60 items, baskets and plants.

Although an arm of the club is not-for-profit, this function was mainly social.

Recently, the group was given the green light by the city to update its building, and funds raised will be added to that cause.

