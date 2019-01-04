SnowBird Festival
The 13th Annual SnowBird Festival, Arts and Crafts Show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 4-5 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 6, at the City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail N, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.mypromotions.com or call 239-707-3467.
Choirplay back in session
The 2019 Choirplay is looking for singers to join in to learn songs in three part harmony; sopranos, altos and men, backed by top class orchestral arrangements, in a fun relaxed social setting. Rehearsals begin from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Punta Gorda isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., and run every Monday in January and February. An annual concert will be held in March at the Civic Association. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or access choirplay.com.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, IU and HN are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 7. For more information, call Janet Sorrells at 419-575-5329.
A night of ballet
The Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, is pleased to announce the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa will make their 1st U.S. appearance presenting Sleeping Beauty on Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or online at TicketMaster. Group discounts are available. Ticket prices range from $45 – $67. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Veterans Chorus seeking voices
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, the newest and freshest vocal ensemble in Charlotte County, is looking to add new voices after a successful 2018 season. Veterans – men and women, old and young – and their spouses who are Charlotte County residents are invited to meet with Music Director Sharon Butler to register and learn more about the exciting plans for 2019.
The meeting with be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the auditorium of the IMPAC Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The ability to read music is not a requirement. The only things you need to bring are a desire to honor this country with your voice and a willingness to commit to a regular schedule of rehearsals and performances. Nominal annual dues are required. For more information, contact Rusty Pray at rustypray@gmail.com or call 609-217-30308.
Laird’s Golf Challenge planned
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Laird’s Golf Challenge, with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 19 at Sunnybreeze Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Loads of prizes. Entry fee is $50 per person or $140 for team of 4. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. Deadline to enter is Jan. 13. For more information, call 941-639-3720 or pay online at www.puntagordachamber.com.
Let’s Go Fishing
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. Rods, reels, lures, nets and other fishing equipment will be demonstrated during the class and there will be a number of useful handouts issued to students. The class is geared towards beginning anglers, but more experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is open to all members of the public and is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning Jan. 9. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw
The Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw will begin Monday, Jan. 14 as Plein Air artists canvas the surrounding streets to the Visual Arts Center to find the perfect setting to begin their work. During the paint-out, artists will have just 3-1/2 hours (8:30 a.m. — noon) to paint or draw picturesque Punta Gorda in a fun and friendly Plein Air paint-out. Look for the colorful balloons to mark where our artists will be painting, so you don’t miss out on the action.
