PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County’s “CopWatch” leader Andrew Sheets was arrested Saturday on charges stemming from a one-man, Nazi-themed protest outside Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda last month, according to authorities.
Sheets, 56, faces charges of interfering with the administration of education institution and breach of peace-disorderly conduct, a Punta Gorda Police Department report states.
Sheets has long run a social media site called “CopWatch” which takes on area authorities and government agencies online.
Sheets told The Daily Sun on Saturday he has been legally protesting his freedom of speech outside of the school property at 1200 Narranja St., in Punta Gorda, since July 16.
Since then, he has worn clothing and held signs displaying fascism and profanity, gotten into shouting matches with parents, officers and others, used vulgarities, spoken out against abortion and more.
Sheets’ name was withheld from PGPD reports due to Marsy’s Law because he is an alleged victim in a related case. On July 20, Sheets filed a police report stating that his vehicle was vandalized while he was protesting at Sallie Jones Elementary. That investigation is ongoing.
About 8 a.m. July 16, a Sallie Jones School resource officer reported that Sheets stood on the corner of Narranja Street and East William Street outside of the school gates protesting and holding a sign that referenced school being fenced prisons and was wearing a shirt displaying the words “F--- the Police.”
The report details that as parents drove out of the parking lot, Sheets continued to yell and curse at them and was “very confrontational.”
“We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest,” Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis said. “However, this individual was not peacefully protesting. Standing in front of a school harassing children and parents, creating a disturbance that was potentially violent, creating a situation where a school is unable to start on time, and making children afraid to attend school is not a peaceful protest. That is a crime and we not allow an individual to harass the citizens or the children of Punta Gorda.”
A similar event occurred July 22, where PGPD reported Sheets was holding a sign against abortion with profanity on it.
Sheets was also seen wearing a black shirt displaying the words “F--- abortion.”
He also posted photos on social media with an aborted fetus and a caption saying, “Aren’t you glad you weren’t aborted,” among other words.
PGPD went on to note that Sallie Jones Elementary is not an abortion clinic. Sheets describes himself as a First Amendment auditor, according to the PGPD report.
On July 22, a woman with a bullhorn used the device’s siren and directed it at Sheets.
A man was also seen arguing with Sheets.
This occurred at the exit point of Sallie Jones Elementary parking lot while parents were dropping off students at the school.
On the same day, detectives told Sheets he was disrupting traffic and school operations with his abortion protest.
Detectives also told Sheets to protest away from the school property where it was disrupting the flow of traffic and student drop-off operations and causing an unsafe environment.
When interviewed, the witnesses with blowhorns told detectives they were running the sirens on the device to drown out Sheets’ profanity.
In interviews with Sallie Jones’ school resource officer, Sheets is quoted as calling the officer a “Nazi” and other vulgar terms.
The SRO, whose name is redacted in the report, stated he got so angry that he wanted to “punch him (Sheets) out” but knew he would get in trouble.
Sheets has since been released from Charlotte County Jail. Bond for his release was not provided.
On July 28, Sheets was ordered to pay the city $2,500 in fines by the city’s code enforcement board for violating a sign code that restricts “indecent” language in public places.
