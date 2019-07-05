By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
The project to convert utilities from overhead to underground in Burnt Store Isles is still ongoing, but there is some light at the end of that tunnel.
The city expects a Florida Power & Light electric undergrounding study and cost estimate to be done by October, which could lead to progress on the decades-old project.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s taking so long from the original time that the (Underground Wiring) Committee of BSIA (Burnt Store Isles Association) started working on this because there is so much change ... new residents (are always) moving in,” said Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke.
The project goes back to 2014
Approximately 1,200 homes or properties in BSI are currently serviced by overhead utilities, according to the city’s website.
“This was a citizen-driven initiative,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
2014 − The Burnt Store Isles Association conducted a survey of its members that showed 65 percent of those responding were in favor of pursuing underground utilities. BSIA also formed a committee to study the aspects of the project.
2015 − Another survey was conducted showing that 76 percent of those responding were still in favor of pursuing such a project.
2016 − BSIA approached city staff about conducting a straw poll to determine whether the property owners deemed to benefit would pay for the engineering analysis necessary for the project. Results showed 52 percent of residents in favor and 48 percent opposed. The city moved forward with the project which required a $75 assessment fee per residential unit. Those one-time payments have since been received by the city.
2017 − The city paid a deposit of $88,520 to FPL, which was to be funded through the $75 special assessment.
“The $75 assessment to fund the study was apportioned to 1,247 parcels in the Burnt Store Isles subdivision,” Reichert said.
What’s next?
The purpose of the FPL study is to determine the design and costs for the wiring transfer, such as where to put transformers, providing a cost estimate for the project.
“Once the FPL cost estimate is received in late 2019, we will be able to develop a proposed total project cost,” Reichert said. “It is the intent to hold a community meeting in early 2020 when more seasonal residents are here to garner if there is support to move the project forward.”
Until that time, the city, along with BSIA plan to continue educating the BSI community on the project.
“From a timing standpoint,” Prafke said, “we all want to make sure that we can do what we can on education while people are here during season. It’s a great project (but) there are people in the community that (probably) have no idea what it is.”
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.