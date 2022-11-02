PUNTA GORDA — James McLynas called the Punta Gorda City Council members “little Putins,” saying they passed an ordinance that punishes people for free speech.
McLynas was one of five who spoke in favor of repealing the city’s sign code ordinance at the Wednesday City Council meeting.
The council voted unanimously to have City Attorney David Levin make revisions to the sign code and bring it back at a future meeting for a vote.
“One of the things that makes this country great is we can say what we want to say,” McLynas told the City Council. “(Vladimir) Putin is putting people in jail for protesting the war. You are little Putins.”
A circuit court judge recently declared Punta Gorda’s sign code is unconstitutional and violated the freedom of speech of those who received citations.
McLynas said Levin should be fired for giving the council bad advice. McLynas then pointed at City Council member Mark Kuharski, who at a previous meeting said he wouldn’t “back down” as the other board members voted not to appeal the circuit court case filed by Andrew Sheets, known for his “Copwatch” social media.
A few others told council members it was ridiculous to ban free speech. One questioned how much taxpayer money was spent on the circuit and federal court cases filed by Sheets for alleged sign code violations. Residents asked how many police resources were spent on prohibiting public protests of “just one person.”
Resident Jeff Lustig told the council there would be more lawsuits.
“This makes us (the city of Punta Gorda) look terrible,” he said.
After public comment ended and most of the residents left, the sign code was discussed by the council.
City Attorney David Levin recommended the board remove phrases including “fighting words, indecent speech, obscene language and sexual graphics” from the code. Revising the city’s sign code is among the demands made by Sheets in a recent proposed federal court settlement.
Levin suggested removing anything regarding “fighting words.” The code defines fighting words or graphics that “tend to incite immediate breach of the peace by the person the remark is addressed.”
Levin said he would dispel the “conspiracy theories” by some who gave public comment. He said the Supreme Court upheld two court cases that were cited in the Sheets lawsuit. He said “no one was arrested by the city for violation of the the city’s sign code.” They were arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for “other violations,” Levin said.
He said while developing the city’s sign code there were “certain instances” when the use of indecent speech could be constitutionally regulated. He said in the case FCC v. Pacifica Foundation, a California radio station played the “Seven Dirty Words” by George Carlin. Because Pacifica aired the satire during the day when children under 17 could hear it, the Federal Communications Commission began regulating indecent speech. The Supreme Court authorized the FCC to restrict content.
The second case Levin explained was Cohen-vs-California. Paul Robert Cohen wore a jacket with the words “F- — the Draft” in a Los Angeles courthouse. The local jurisdiction had Cohen arrested for disturbing the peace. The Supreme Court ruled the government cannot generally criminalize the display of profane words in public places.
Levin said over the years, the sign code needed to be amended to be consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court. However, the Circuit Court judge ruled Sheets’ actions in protesting and profanity on Punta Gorda public streets, sidewalks and parks didn’t violate the city’s sign code.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.