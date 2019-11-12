Staff Report
PORT CHARLOTTE — Kiwanis Park has a new name now.
During their meeting Tuesday, Charlotte County commissioners renamed Kiwanis Park at 501 Donora St., in Port Charlotte, Larry Taylor Kiwanis Park. Commissioners approved the move without discussion on their consent agenda.
Taylor, the late director of Larry Taylor Funeral Home, passed away at the age of 57 in April. He was a Charlotte County resident since 1969 and a Kiwanian since 1983. He was very active in the community, from setting up programs for children at East Elementary School, to serving as a youth sports umpire.
“I was so honored that they wanted to recognize Larry in this way for all he’s done for kids in our community,” Taylor’s widow, Marian Taylor, wrote in a note to the county’s director of community services, Tommy Scott.
Marian Taylor is now president of the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda. The club proposed renaming the park following Taylor’s death at the age of 57 in April.
Meanwhile, the county announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon the park’s parking lot, restrooms and playground will close to the public for tree removal on Nov. 26.
Trees that are being removed are in severe decline and pose a safety hazard, according to the county.
“The owl nesting tree will be trimmed to remove dieback and dead limbs and will not be removed at this time,” the county added in the release.
