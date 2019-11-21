Staff Report
PORT CHARLOTTE — When her cat growled, Sue Le Plante knew something was up.
The reason was outside.
It was a coyote, and not just any coyote, an emaciated one that was suffering from mange and limping.
La Plante’s husband, Jack, snapped some photos of the visitor before it left the area around Praise Tabernacle Church earlier this week off Edgewater Drive.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists reviewed the photos.
They confirmed the animal does appear to have the skin condition that can affect mammals and is caused by parasitic mites.
“The FWC does not remove coyotes from the wild, however, if someone sees a coyote with mange they can contact a rehabber for assistance,” said agency spokesperson Melody Kilborn.
FWC also doesn’t have estimates for how many coyotes are in the area or the state as a whole, but they have been reported in all 67 counties.
At this point, coyotes are considered “naturalized,” FWC says.
There are some things you should keep in mind if you happen to see one, or know of one in your neighborhood — especially if a you have a small pet.
Tips from FWC...
• Coyotes naturally prey on smaller animals. They can and do prey on small cats and dogs.
• Pets should not roam freely. Cats should be kept indoors and small dogs should be walked on a short leash.
• People should use caution when walking pets in wooded areas or near heavy foliage. These are areas where coyotes could den or nest.
• If pets are kept in a fenced area outside, the fence should be at least about 6 feet so that coyotes cannot jump over it. The bottom of the fence should be checked regularly to ensure coyotes cannot crawl underneath.
What’s mange?
Mange can afflict humans, horses, sheep, cattle, and other animals, according to information from the University of Florida.
• Mange-causing mites spread through direct contact from infested to non-infested animals.
• The development and severity of mange will depend upon the type of mite and the animal’s health.
• Infested animals may suffer from weight loss, lack of appetite, and poor hearing and vision.
• If left untreated, animals may die of exhaustion or dehydration or as the result of a secondary infection.
