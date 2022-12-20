PUNTA GORDA — Grant funding and permitting still won’t be issued in 2022 for a seawall restoration project because of the smalltooth sawfish.

According to Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, the city applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA Fisheries for permits to fix seawalls damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.


