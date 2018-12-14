The Isles Yacht Club hosted
its Holiday Concert on Thursday, Nov. 29, in Punta Gorda. Mike D’Amore, lead singer for the famed ‘50s Doo-wop group “The Capris,” performed with “Tom Goodman and the Rhythm Kings,” to a crowd of two hundred.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 14, 2018 @ 1:01 am
The Isles Yacht Club hosted
its Holiday Concert on Thursday, Nov. 29, in Punta Gorda. Mike D’Amore, lead singer for the famed ‘50s Doo-wop group “The Capris,” performed with “Tom Goodman and the Rhythm Kings,” to a crowd of two hundred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.