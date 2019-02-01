(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Jan. 26, through Feb. 1, 1979)
Royal Canadians perform
Making their fourth appearance in the Charlotte County Celebrity Series will be Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians. For more than 50 years Guy Lombardo led the popular group. The four Lombardo brothers were among the original members of the orchestra in the 1920s.
Dr. Monroe urges more City public input
The present Punta Gorda City Council “does not always have their fingers on the pulse of the public,” according to Dr. Paul Monroe, City Council candidate for Group 5, he is challenging Incumbent B.C. Fitzgerald. “I think there should be more input from the public about their priorities, problems and their concerns. I would like to get residents’ opinions on more city items.” An opinion poll questionnaire could be sent out with the water bills before budget time, based on questions the City would find important.
Bus service allowed
Charlotte County residents are going to find traveling in town easier. The Public Service Commission unanimously authorized Mercury Bus Lines, Inc. of Bay City, Mich. This company will establish regular routes in and charter service from Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. The bus service will run four times a day on weekdays.
Pack of Perfect
All 150 pupils of Sallie Jones Elementary School students in Punta Gorda had perfect attendance for the second quarter of the 1978-79 school year. And it paid off. They received a coupon’ entitling the youngsters to a free hamburger and soda at Burger King. Students included second through sixth grades.
Panama Canal
Approval by the Senate of the Panama Treaty last year did not end the hassling in Congress. In effect, paying Panama to take the canal off our hands, the argument will no doubt resume. The Carter administration, like the Ford and Kennedy administrations before it, defend the treaty as necessary. They believed and believe that it would reduce tensions in Hispanic America. Questions remain, like: How does the majority of Americans benefit from the treaty?
Today’s Almanac
- On this date in history, 1848:
- Mexico signed a treaty giving Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California to the United States for $15 million.
- On this date in history, 1927:
- The Model-A Ford was introduced as the successor to the famous Model-T. It was available, for the first time, in a variety of colors. The Roadster sold for $395.
Protein food key to long life
You must make a mealtime companion of Protein, your “youth restorer” food. What is this magic stuff? The word protein means “holding first place,” and first place in the diet is exactly where protein belongs. Lacking protein can lead to all kinds of disorders. Muscles for example: abdominal muscles find it difficult to do their work, causing less energy. This leads to poor posture. Every inch of human being is made of protein. Foods in which the best proteins are found are leans meats, fowl, fish, cheese, eggs and low-fat dietary products. It is also present in whole grains, soy beans, and sunflower seeds. Protein contains the factors for maximum nourishment.
Punta Gorda’s golf pro Hal Kostka
Punta Gorda’s Hal Kostka spent 15 years as a teaching golf professional at Valparaiso’s Forest Park Municipal Golf Course. He loves the game and would like to see more youngsters to learn the game. He plans to approach the Charlotte County School Board with a proposal to start a more comprehensive teaching program.
The Best Gift
“The best gift of all is the gift that keeps on giving, 52 weeks a year. Give a gift subscription to the Daily Herald-News. The perfect gift for the student away from home, a relative, friend or former resident of the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.