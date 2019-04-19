Easter is Sunday, April 21. Get ready for the Easter Bunny at area egg hunts events and Church services:
• Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda, will holds its “Spring Fling” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20. Food, face painting, (candy) kissing booth, fishing booth, Easter egg hunts for small children and one for adults. Entertainment along with vendors, games and prizes, candy and a learning experience on what the true meaning of Easter is! All ages are welcome. For more information, call 941-637-1717.
• The American Legion Post 103 will hold it’s annual Easter party for children ages 10 & under from 9 a.m. to noon on April 20. Seven lucky kids will go home with a brand new bicycle donated by member Joe O’Brien. Prizes, hot dogs, snacks & drinks will be provided for the kids. The party is open to the public, please register your child(ren) by calling 941-639-6337 with name, age and gender or stop by the Post at 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
• The Illuminate Children’s Ministry of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will host its annual Eggnormous Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. All children are invited to bring their families to the church campus to enjoy an egg-citing day of fun. The event will include an Easter Egg Hunt, bounce houses, games and prizes, as well as photos with the Easter bunny and tons of candy. For more information, contact Tammy Graham, tammy@whatis1st.com or call 941-639-3842.
Church Celebrations:• First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda will a Good Friday Communion service at noon on April 19. Easter services are as follow: 7 a.m. Sunrise Service in the east parking lot, 9 a.m. the Praise Service and 10:30 the Traditional Service. For information call the church office at 941-639-1959 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday or visit www.fpcpunta.org. All are welcome.
• St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 605 Mary St., Punta Gorda, will host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 19. “Walk the Week of Passion with Jesus” will feature Chosen and several ministers as they present a timeline of Christ through the last week of his life. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 941-637-7782.
• The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, will present a special Easter worship service at 11 a.m. April 20, with a cantata “Because He Lives,” featuring the church’s Sanctuary Choir and Pastor Roger Lucas speaking. A luncheon is planned following the worship service.
• Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda will hold Easter Sunday, April 21, traditional services at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. and at 9:40 a.m. for a contemporary service. For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by email; office@bspconline.org.
• Hard Road Ministries invites the public to its Easter “Son Rise” service at 6:45 a.m. April 21 at Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For information, call Paul at 941-457-5330.
• The Knights of Columbus, Council 8074, will sponsor Sunrise Catholic Mass at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday April 21 at Ponce de Leon Park, 400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Bring a chair. In case of rain, Mass will be held at 7 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 508-612-5893.
