PUNTA GORDA - The show must go on, as they say, and despite a pandemic-related setback, the eighth annual Short Film Festival is returning March 2 to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
"This year it will be a really cool, eclectic mix," Executive Producer Nanette Leonard said.
Director Doug LeClaire joined the conversation by phone, as he was in New York.
Leonard said she is glad the film festival is able to return to the conference center. Last year, the event was a drive-through held on the City Marketplace lot in Punta Gorda where fewer tickets were sold due to space limitation. Prior to that, more than 900 have attended the event.
For this year's film festival, Leonard scoured her contacts, including the Ringling College of Art, and "discovered" a student who made "By the Book."
"When I saw the film, I told Doug that we have this — I just loved it."
She and LeClaire raved about "It Will Be Our Secret," a film made in Spain.
A 7-minute Australian film is about an office worker who tries to take revenge on a fellow worker, but the scheme backfires.
"This is one to watch," LeClaire said.
He said "Balance," made by German filmmakers, the Lowenstein brothers, is a claymation drama which garnered an Academy Award in the early 90s.
The shorts will be audience favorites, as well as new films to shine a light on budding filmmakers, he added.
A short film is a student's resume, or business card, LeClaire said. The filmmaker borrows money, or applies for a grant, and then perhaps two to three years later gets to have their film shown at a festival where someone may discover them and offer them an opportunity in the industry.
Others are young independent filmmakers. Another category of short filmmaking are artists who are doing it simply because it is their passion.
"You can't see these films anywhere," Leonard said.
HOW IT BEGAN
More than eight years ago, Leonard contacted LeClaire, who, since 1981 has headed Asbury Shorts, New York City's longest running, non-competitive short film exhibition, and asked him to bring his shorts to Punta Gorda so it can have its own film festival.
LeClaire said he first met Leonard in New Jersey when she was doing public relations for the Garden State Film Festival.
Leonard became involved in the movie industry when she was a publicist for a major motion picture company and went on to represent talent and run her own PR firm before moving to Punta Gorda in 2012.
In addition to Asbury Shorts/USA, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor Convention Bureau is co-presenter.
THEATER EXPERIENCE
LeClaire said people now view films and shorts on their phones and computers, but it's lacking something.
"There is nothing like being in a dark room, seeing the film on a big screen with hundreds of other people who cry, gasp, and laugh together," LeClaire said.
Snacks and beverages will be available for sale at the film festival which will have an intermission and runs for about two hours.
Tickets in advance are $20 and can be obtained at 8pgsff.bpt.me, and at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. They will be sold at the door the day of the festival, but will cost $25 then. The show starts at 7 p.m. Masks are optional.
For more information, call 908-618-1776 or 941-639-3720.
Due to mature themes and language, the festival is not recommended for anyone under 16.
