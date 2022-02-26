BABCOCK RANCH — The fourth annual Babcock Ranch Art Show benefitting at-risk Southwest Florida children is March 11-13.
Presented by Kitson & partners and ArtFest Fort Myers, the national juried art show is free and open to the public. The outdoor event features 30 first-time artists whose creations are in various mediums: paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, wearable art, fiber, metal and glass.
Many of the artists will also accept commissions.
Those who buy tickets for the VIP Club will have access to a reception area featuring live entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, breakfasts with mimosas, luncheons and more.
Proceeds from the VIP ticket sales, priced from $75 to $150, will go to the Babcock Ranch Foundation which supports programs and initiatives for at-risk children in Southwest Florida.
“It’s unfathomable in this day and age, that some of our youngest citizens are experiencing hunger and homelessness,” said Syd Kitson, chairman and CEO of Kitson & Partners, the developer of Babcock Ranch. “The foundation is committed to helping Southwest Florida families and children realize a better future. We know residents and guests attending the art show will be generous in supporting this important mission.”
The art show will take place in Founder’s Square.
The VIP Club will be under the Founder's Square bandshell and in an adjoining tent with a lounge area overlooking Lake Babcock.
The club will be open during art show hours: Friday 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can purchase tickets in advance for opening night-only ($75), Friday night and Saturday ($110), Friday night and Sunday ($110) or all three dates ($150).
Attendees can browse the exhibits while enjoying refreshments from food trucks as well as area eateries.
VIP tickets, artist portfolios and additional art show information are available at babcockranchartshow.com or by calling 941-257-4936.
