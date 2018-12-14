The 2019 LLI (Lifelong Learning Institute) Winter/Spring schedule offers lots of reasons to participate and enjoy learning again on the beautiful Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College. Expand your horizons and explore the possibilities.
Large oak trees provide shady places to overlook the lake for a quiet moment to appreciate some of nature’s beauty. The paved walkway around the lake offers a great way to keep our bodies active. Lunch and/or a cup of “java” in the campus cafeteria is a great way to catch up with “old” friends and become acquainted with new ones. Parking is plentiful with many handicapped spaces. And the bell tower contributes with its hourly chimes . . . every college campus should have a bell tower!
LLI has partnered with the Charlotte Symphony to hold Maestro Raffaele Ponti’s “Behind the Notes” classes in the campus auditorium on Friday afternoons prior to the Sunday concerts. Each session will feature selected pieces of the music to be performed and will include the guest artists. This is a great chance to be “up close and personal” with the Maestro and his guests – true “learning – just for the fun of it!” Get your “holiday mojo” working today!
LLI’s Learning Sessions are led by retired -- and some who are still active – professionals, many with advanced degrees and a passion for their topic. They share their knowledge and expertise on a vast array of subjects. Florida Master Naturalists share information on environmental issues and local sites important to Florida’s landscape, local and national historians offer insights on various pieces of history, literary educators lead discussions of various literary works, local authors discuss their writings and research, economists and financial “gurus” dissect and lead discussions of economic policies and trade issues, a group discussion and study of U.S. Foreign Policy based on the booklet “Great Decisions” will be led by LLI’s president -- and a few whimsical topics are thrown in for good measure! Some of the sessions are four weeks in length while others are one two-hour sessions. The first class is scheduled for Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.
Two day trips are scheduled to the Naples area: (1) the Gulfshore Playhouse on January 30 for a matinee performance of “The Revolutionists” and lunch at Seasons 52 restaurant, and (2) the Naples Botanical Gardens and historical Tin City on March 26. A new overnight trip to St. Augustine on February 26 through 28 has been added this season and will include a narrated trolley tour of the historic district and a tour of the Maritime Museum and Lighthouse plus some free time. A stop in Winter Park on the return to Punta Gorda will feature a one-hour scenic boat tour of the historic area of this lovely city just outside Orlando city limits with views of Rollins College, Kraft Azalea Gardens, Isle of Sicily, and magnificent mansions that line the waterway.
Learn more about LLI and the new schedule at the Coffee and Registration scheduled for Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the campus auditorium lobby. Join us and “learn – just for the fun of it!”
Complete details, FRIENDS membership information, and registration can be found on LLI’s website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org. Class registration opens on Dec. 17. Questions should be directed to the LLI office at charlotte.lli@fsw.edu or by phone at 941-637-3533.
