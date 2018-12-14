A “Fallen Heroes Wreath Program” event was held at American
Legion Post 103, on Sunday,
Nov. 25, in Punta Gorda. Twenty-four volunteers gathered to assemble wreaths, for placement on the memorial sites of Southwest Floridas fallen Law Enforcement Officers. Coordinator Bud Boyer states that in 2017, the group assembled 37 wreaths. “This year, it’s forty-one.” For more information on the program, visit www.
FHWPPA.com or call Michelle
Pawlowski at 267-240-6173
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.