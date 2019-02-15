Families and friends to hold fundraiser for local rider

Family and friends of Michelle Davidson will hold a fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cold River Saloon, 3149 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda.
Michelle, an experienced motorcycle rider, was in a horrific accident on Jan. 4, when she was hit by a car. The injuries she sustained were acutely serious. She faces numerous surgeries and extensive recovery.
“This fundraiser is supported by Steel Horse Life Magazine, several motorcycle clubs (who are meeting for the ride) and many of Michelle’s friends, who have donated items and their time to help raise money to lift her financial burden.” said Fay Luepnitz, one of the organizers.
There will be great music by Yes Dear, a cash bar, Boss BBQ will be serving barbecue, a 50/50 raffle, a Tricky Tray auction and a “Booze Basket” will be up for grabs. Several motorcycle clubs and individual riders will meet at noon to ride as a group from Steel Phoenix, 21202 Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte to Cold River Saloon.
Michelle has spent the last 20 years as a nurse taking care of others. It’s been her passion and her profession. She has always been an active member of her community and has lived in Punta Gorda for nine years. She has three children, and is a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren who are triplets. Michelle’s youngest son graduated from Charlotte High School.
“This accident could have happened to any one of us and given the severity of her injuries, it’s a miracle she walked away from it. Michelle is always there, for anyone in need. Please help us spread the word about this fundraiser, please participate. Michelle has a very long road ahead of her and this is our time to be there for her,” stated Luepnitz.
For more information, call 305-331-5519 or email Fluepnitz@gmail.com.
