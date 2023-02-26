 Skip to main content
Families of historical figures unveil Black History mural

Mural dedication

Each person who spoke about the 10 panels in the new mural joined members of the community Saturday to dedicate the local Black History Mural at the Baker Center in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA — A decade after the Supreme Court ruled segregation unconstitutional, 16 local Black students were considered for Charlotte High School.

The teens, some of whom lived as far away as Englewood, had been traveling to an all-Black school in Fort Myers. Those who lived on Boca Grande often returned home at 8 p.m. or stayed with another family to attend school during the week. 


Kimberly Thomas Brooks

Kimberly Thomas Brooks, the daughter of the late Pastor Isaac Thomas Jr., told how he was one of the "Fab Five" Black students who was tested and interviewed for competency to attend Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda in the 1960s.
The Bailey Brothers

The Rev. Ellison Haddock with First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church tells about each of the seven African American Bailey brothers from Punta Gorda who served in World War II and the Korean War. There's a park and street named after them in town.
The Fultons

Teresa Fulton-Scurry, Althea Fulton and Buster Brown Fulton talked about their brother Tommy Fulton, who held records for decades in track and field as a student growing up in Punta Gorda and tried out twice for the Olympics.  

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

