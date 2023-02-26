Families of historical figures unveil Black History mural

PUNTA GORDA — A decade after the Supreme Court ruled segregation unconstitutional, 16 local Black students were considered for Charlotte High School.
The teens, some of whom lived as far away as Englewood, had been traveling to an all-Black school in Fort Myers. Those who lived on Boca Grande often returned home at 8 p.m. or stayed with another family to attend school during the week.
In 1963, nine of the applicants were rejected based on academic records. Two were denied due to lack of hardship and residency. Only five Black students were admitted into CHS — Gertha Haddock, Minnie Lee Mitchell, Isaac Thomas Jr., Dan Ronald Middleton and Felix Johnson.
On the first day of school, sidewalks were lined with students, teachers and adults watching from across the street.
Isaac's father and several other Black adults escorted the five students inside without incident; police left shortly after.
The school superintendent announced it was like "any other" first day of school.
But it made history.
On Saturday, that history was recalled as Kimberly Thomas Brooks, the daughter of late St. Mary Baptist Church Pastor Isaac Thomas Jr., recounted the experience of what she called "the Fab Five's" quest for education in Charlotte County.
Panel 5 of the new mural at the the Baker Center, 311 East Charlotte Ave., depicts the "five, young Black brave students" entering Charlotte High School for the first time in September 1963.
Thomas-Brooks told a crowd of 150 at the ceremony that the efforts of her father and others "led to desegregation of all Charlotte County schools by 1967."
Thomas-Brooks was one of 10 special guests at the dedication by the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
The original local Black History mural was painted by artist Fran Hines in 2003 on the Clement building on East Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The building was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004.
The mural was repainted at the Baker Center School in 2007, but the Mural Society decided to start fresh in 2021, working with historian Scot Shively and with members the Blanchard House Museum.
Artist Keith Goodson was chosen to create 10 panels in 2022. The society raised funds and received grants to create a new, colorful mural featuring Blacks who helped shape the early years of Punta Gorda, along with entertainers, politics, sports and military service.
A QR code that can be accessed on a cellphone explains the history of each panel on the mural, including the Bailey brother's military service, and the Gollman family's contribution to entertainment for Black musicians, including a stop in Gollman's Bar — the first Black-owned restaurant in Punta Gorda — by BB King.
The siblings of Tommy Fulton, featured on Panel 10, said he held the title of the fastest mile ever run by a Black athlete. He was born to run, said Teresa Fulton-Scurry, adding he ran from Punta Gorda to Englewood Beach and North Port.
On his death bed, Fulton said to his family that he ran a good race. His only regret was not racing the space shuttle. He said he was going above to run another race.
Barbara Cash, the granddaughter of Mary Nightingale, explained Panel 4. The mural shows Nightingale standing by the bus she drove for nearly two decades. Nightingale drove to Englewood to pick up students. Every mile or so, she pulled the rickety bus over and put water from a ditch in the radiator.
If students weren't at the bus stop, she would wake them up, get them dressed and on the bus. Then she would cook for the Black students at the Baker Academy in Punta Gorda.
"Mary drove the bus for 19 years and four months," Cash said. "She was fired in 1964, just five months before she could retire."
Cash learned her grandmother was replaced with a white man because of integration.
"You see now there were a lot of white kids getting on the bus, and some of the parents in Englewood didn't want their kids driven by a Black person," Cash said. "She (Nightingale) went on to say, 'But I guess what was important was all those 19 years and 4 months, I at least got those kids to school.' A lot of people around here thought Mary was a real heroine."
