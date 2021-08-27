Family blames social media for 14-year-old's death

PUNTA GORDA — Caleb Robert LeClercq, 14, died Sunday in what the family believes was inspired by something he saw on social media.
“He lived for his family — his mother, aunts, uncles, and other family members,” said his aunt, Donna Cardenas.
Cardenas believes Caleb watched something online that led to his death; the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
“He was not a depressed child; he had lunch before it happened. Something caught his attention — maybe from kids he hung out with — and it went too far. It was a tragic accident,” she said.
Cardenas set up a GoFundMe page for her nephew to help her sister — Caleb’s mother Mary, with his funeral and other expenses.
“The last thing he (Caleb) talked about was that he wanted to do something in real estate upon graduation,” Cardenas said.
A student at Punta Gorda Middle School, Caleb also spoke about playing high school football.
She remembered Caleb as a loving and cherished family member with many interests, including boating and fishing on Charlotte Harbor and on lakes with his father, David Paul LeClercq. He also enjoyed gardening and animals — he loved animals, especially his Rottweiler puppies, Cardenas said.
Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said a team of professionals were on hand Monday to offer counseling. It is traditional when any traumatic event occurs — including a mass tragedy such as the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 to the death or illness of a student or teacher — to have social workers, guidance counselors and psychologists in the schools to help children who may need mental health support.
Any child who needs assistance can be put in contact the Punta Gorda Middle School for help.
Born in Port Charlotte, Caleb and his mother moved to Punta Gorda off Duncan Road.
“He loved where he lived,” she said. “He and his mom were close.”
Numerous relatives of Caleb’s reside in the area and spend a lot of time together.
She said earlier in the day, she and Mary LeClercq went out of the house and Caleb was alone. Cardenas’ husband, Steve, found the teenager’s body in his home.
Caleb had friends and was a happy teen, Cardenas said.
“Caleb was super sweet; he had a goofy smile and just loved his family,” said Cardenas, breaking into tears at times.
Cardenas said her grandson is Caleb’s age and the two spent the summer together.
Now the family has questions about what social media Caleb and his friends were following. Cardenas said she wants parents and grandparents to be vigilant about what their children are viewing on social media.
“Do your children watch those Tik Tok videos? Be verbal,” she said, noting videos weren’t a concern just 15 years ago.
She suggested parents learn what they talk about with friends and not be afraid to look through a child’s phone.
Cardenas said her sister used to do that, but since Caleb was responsible and in middle school, it didn’t appear there was a big need.
Anyone who wants to help can make memorial contributions to: Fundraiser for Mary LeClercq by Donna Cardenas: Caleb LeClercq Celebration of Life, on GoFundMe.com
A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Punta Gorda Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.
Friends can visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
But the family urges parents become aware of what children are looking at online.
“As a parent, now I have started to look up stuff and when you see what is out there, it makes you want to throw up,” she said. “Are parents even aware?”
