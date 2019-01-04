For the third-year in a row, volunteers from Punta Gorda and the surrounding region, assembled Christmas Dinner, for area foster-kids and their families. The Christmas Party was held at the First United Methodist Church, on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Punta Gorda. Turkey and stuffing were served by a staff which included Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke, while Al Holland from “The Platters” entertained, and Santa took requests. Gifts, supplied by an anonymous donor, were given to all ninety foster-child attendees. Five area restaurants and a distributor donated food, served by over fifty volunteers, many of them hailing from Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606, and Punta Gorda Fire/EMS.
