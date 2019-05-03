On Thursday April 18, the monthly Third Thursday Wine Walk was held in downtown Punta Gorda. Folks enjoyed listening to live music during a leisurely stroll to the stores, restaurants and non-profits downtown, where they enjoyed a tasting of different wines at each designated stop. To participate in next month’s Wine Walk, you can purchase your “wine passport” for $10 from the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce office located at 252 W. Marion Ave., prior to the event or at the table in front of their office on the night of the event. For more information www.puntagordachamber.com or email chamber@

puntagorda-chamber.com.

