The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce hosted the unveiling of the 2019-2020 Members’ and Visitors’ Guide on May 22 at TT’s Tiki Bar in Punta Gorda. The guide is an inside look of all things Punta Gorda and contains, among many other features, the benefits of membership in the Chamber. For more information on the Chamber, call 941-639-3720.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments