PUNTA GORDA — Artist, actress, singer, poet, photographer — Kathy Futch is part of a short rollcall of Florida’s true multi-taskers in the arts.


The work desk of Kathy Futch, a long-time Boca Grande and Shell Creek Preserve artist and photographer. Futch is known throughout Southwest Florida for her black and white photos of various locations in Boca Grande and Charlotte County.
A close up of Kathy Futch’s sunset photo, with added Bible verse, that she took in the early 90s.
“Harold” taken in Boca Grande on Tarpon Avenue by Kathy Futch, a long-time Boca Grande and Shell Creek Preserve artist and photographer.
RIGHT: Black and white photograph of Edison House Bayan Tree by Kathy Futch.
   
