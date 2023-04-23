PUNTA GORDA — Artist, actress, singer, poet, photographer — Kathy Futch is part of a short rollcall of Florida’s true multi-taskers in the arts.
“I’ve had the luxury of having a few different lives, you might say,” said Futch, a widow, as she prepares to move from her longtime home in Punta Gorda to a new life in Clearwater with her grandchildren nearby.
“I was very blessed,” she said of the varied directions her talents have taken her in the last eight decades.
Futch spent 50 of those years in Boca Grande and on Shell Creek in Punta Gorda, with much of that time devoted to taking part in the arts or volunteering her time to them.
It thrills her to act, sing, paint, share poetry or take photographs, but she’s equally drawn to bringing theater to the public and engaging youngsters in the arts.
ENCOURAGING OTHERS
Many of those efforts involved mentoring and entertaining children in Boca Grande and much later children at Punta Gorda’s Cooper Street Center, as a volunteer with Operation Cooper Street.
Futch recently directed youngsters ages 12 to 18 in a non-musical version of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” in Boca Grande. “They were never on stage before. But once they saw the audience react, they just bloomed,” Futch said.
Looking back, she’s settled on a few favorites from her acting and directing with adults and children. Futch starts with “the Sprite, Arial in Shakespear’s ‘The Tempest’” and continues with her role as Mr. Monkey McBean in a Kids Club theater production of Cat in the Hat “Sneetches” tale performed on the island’s public beach.
BOCA GRANDE YEARS
After arriving in Boca Grande five decades ago, Futch made fast friends with Betsy Fugate Joiner after she began waiting tables with her at the Fugate family’s Pink Elephant restaurant. She moved there after marrying fourth generation tarpon fishing guide Mark Futch in 1973. Futch and Joiner soon teamed up to follow their shared passion for the arts.
“I am an art lover,” Joiner said. “I worked with Kathy in the beginning. She was a fabulous volunteer at our Boca Grande kids’ program in the ’80s,” acquainting the youngsters with art, theatre, singing and developing an appreciation of reading.
She kept the attention of the children, Joiner said. “She sings like a bird,” and can make a story “come to life by reading it.”
Oils, charcoal or photography, “she just has a fabulous eye,” Joiner said, but “she is an artist in more ways than just painting or drawing.”
Whether it’s an on-stage performance or reading to a circle of kids at a public library, Futch is “a natural,” Joiner said.
MOTOR CITY MOTIVATION
As a child in Detroit, Futch had her heart, her “motivation for everything,” set on performing on stage. When she did get there around age 10, Futch could thank her concertina, a small accordion her piano-playing father gave her.
“That was my way to get up on stage,” Futch recalled, though by then she had acted in elementary school plays in her Italian American neighborhood and concluded she never wanted it to end.
“I pursued that all my life, it seems like,” she said.
But Futch will concede she could be sidetracked by new artistic pursuits. “It was always an expression of some kind,” she said, but expressed no regrets.
She began with charcoal drawings, getting help from “this guy on TV doing charcoals,” she said.
Then an art school’s “Draw Me” test showed her she was pretty good with charcoal. “That was in the very beginning,” Futch said.
Oil paintings would be her next “expression.”
Life as a young adult found her training at the Actor’s Studio in Detroit for a half dozen years and performing in plays in the inner city.
In between, she formed a repertory theater company with Actor’s Studio students, basing themselves inside the Highlands Park Library, where they built a stage, lighting board and lighting. Futch was a regular in plays there for a couple of years.
Gratification on stage came then and still does, she said, from “assuming that voice and being that character for a period of time.”
ROAD TO FLORIDA
Futch moved from Detroit to Florida to help care for her parents who retired to North Port.
One day in 1973, the 30-year-old Futch pulled over on U.S. Highway 41 to pick up a hitchhiker. Boca Grande was his destination.
Two months later, it became her destination as well, having married the hitchhiker, Mark Futch, whose family settled on Gasparilla Island in 1875 and established a tarpon-guide dynasty that extends over 100 years.
Along with the guide service, the extended Futch family had a waterfront inn and other enterprises on Gasparilla Island, home to Boca Grande. The saying there is, “Shake a tree and a Futch will fall out,” Kathy Futch said of the family of natives she joined on the island.
Mark Futch continued as a tarpon guide and with Kathy established a flying water taxi service that would continue until his death from a heart attack in 2018.
SECRETARY TO RICH AND FAMOUS
By the late 1970s, Kathy Futch was a new mother and wanted a job that would let her keep Matthew, her first of two sons, close by. That gave birth to a personal secretarial service with a client list that drew from a Who’s Who of industry and philanthropy and — in one instance — Hollywood.
That Hollywood connection was actress Katherine Hepburn, who had family on the island and needed secretarial help with her book-in-progress “Me: Stories of My Life”.
“I was very at ease in her company. She seemed to value my input,” said Futch, who recalled taking Hepburn out to eat oysters — from the pontoon of a seaplane. Husband Mark handed up oysters for her to eat as she sat on the float.
Mark wanted to learn everything he could about fellow aviator and ex-Hepburn boyfriend Howard Hughes, Futch said. “He was in the water getting the oysters and pumping her about Howard Hughes.”
Kathy Futch said Hepburn at some point told her Hughes proposed marriage “but she wouldn’t have him.”
Futch’s client list of the rich and famous included philanthropists Citicorp heir Chancey Stillman, Campbells Soup heiress Dorrance “Dodo” Hamilton and Stueben Glass designer John Gates, among others. Everyone gave them their space.
“People in Boca Grande don’t bother the celebrities or people in the public eye,” Futch said.
Like others on the island, friend Betsy Joiner would love to hear inside stories about Futch’s elite former clients. But that is not going to happen, according to Joiner.
“She was invited into some of their personal lives,” Joiner said. “She still doesn’t share.”
COMMITMENT TO THE ARTS
Being her own boss gave Futch time to make a five-decade commitment to arts on and off the island. She teamed with neighbors Joiner and Dee Wheeler to engage children with pre-school programs and entertain them with carnival activities and puppet shows.
In the meantime, her paintings began showing up around the island with brick-and-mortar backdrops. “My first endeavor in expression in Boca Grande was painting murals and windows,” she said.
Futch also persuaded like-mind islanders to join her for theater productions at the Community Center, where she instructed, directed and performed.
Next came a link up with Kristina Johnson and the Royal Palm Players. She accompanied her performances with handling the Players’ secretarial and bookkeeping work.
Before long, the Boca Grande Arts Alliance was born, with Futch as a founding member, secretary and later as an exhibitor in businesses and public places.
Futch mostly exhibited color photographs on canvas in those days. “I mounted my photos onto canvas, which I painted and then added written Scripture,” she said.
The stage stayed on Futch’s to-do list through her Boca Grande years. When she wasn’t on one performing, she was boosting local theater efforts with play reviews and reporting arts news, mostly for the “Arts Scene” column of the Boca Beacon newspaper. She was careful not to criticize the production — “unless it was that bad.”
The idea, she said, was to give readers details of the production and “get people to go see it.”
SHELL CREEK LANDING
Futch and her husband started the new century with a new life on Punta Gorda’s Shell Creek, a freshwater haven for their seaplane.
In the years that followed, Kathy Futch continued her studio work, mostly with black and white photography, kept up her stage involvement, joined a weekly writing group and found huge enjoyment as a mentor at Kingsway Elementary School and the Cooper Street Center, a community gathering place for the predominantly Black neighborhoods of Punta Gorda.
In more recent years, Futch has been exhibiting and volunteering with the DeSoto Arts Center in Arcadia.
Photography, especially black and white images of cows and experimenting with light and shade, has accounted for much of her studio time lately. “I really like the cattle…I think it’s the horns, all the different types of horns and their shapes,” Futch said “I just have a little point-and-shoot camera.”
Her best advice for anyone interested in artistic photography: Join a group of photographers. “They always like to help other people. They have one at the DeSoto Arts Center.”
EXHIBIT WITH CLYDE BUTCHER
She got to exhibit a pair of prints with famed wilderness landscape photographer and Venice studio owner Clyde Butcher at the Historical Center in Punta Gorda. Butcher praised her work, but Futch said she suspects “he was too nice” to be more candid. Still, it was a thrill to exhibit with Butcher, she said.
Futch marks her calendar each month for gatherings of YRI (You Wrote It, You Read It), a “Literary Salon” that spans about every kind of writing. The group, which normally draws around 20 people, meets at different locations and shares a potluck dinner. Futch entertains with poetry that is liable to touch on everything from observations to nature to art to politics and to “my life,” Futch said.
“It has to have a cadence, a movement to it.”
Futch will take a lot of fond memories up Interstate 75 to her new home. Among them is a realization that children she once mentored and entertained are the parents of a new generation she has shared her talents with.
“My main contribution I think would be my work with the children, she said, “exposing the arts to the children.”
It is important to make that happen, Futch said. “Children have got an imagination and you should foster it.”
There’s a new memory she wants to make, one that she says would make her very happy: Taking the stage and singing “Pirate Jenny from Three Penny Opera as sung by Nina Simone.”
