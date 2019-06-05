The Annual Charlotte High School Navy Jr. Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Awards dinner was held at American Legion Post 103, in Punta Gorda, on May 16. Two hundred-sixty people, including 100 cadets, attended. An evening highlight was the presentation of the “Distinguished Unit Award” to Charlotte High School NJROTC, by CHS Principal Cathy Corsaletti. American Legion Post 103 Ladies Auxiliary presented a $1,000 check to CHS NJROTC. Representatives from twenty veterans organizations handed their own awards to cadets. Among the 100 awards presented overall, were those for Academic Excellence, Air Rifle, and Military Excellence. The NJROTC recognized new officers, and several Cadets announced their intentions to join the U.S. Military upon graduation. Dinner was served, and a raffle was held. For more information on the NJROTC program, visit: www.njrotc.navy.mil.

